'We Are Everywhere': Radical Pro-Abortion Activists Admit to Firebombing Another Pregnancy Center

A pro-life medical office and pregnancy center in Buffalo, New York was firebombed early Tuesday morning by radical abortion advocates.

CompassCare, a Christ-centered organization dedicated to erasing the need for abortion, said it sustained heavy damage to its building. The abortion terrorist group Jane's Revenge took credit for the attack, spray painting their signature "Jane Was Here" on the side of the structure.

"Ironically, New York's Governor not only ignored the violence but instead earmarked $35 million in taxpayer funds to increase security at abortion clinics," CompassCare said in a statement. "Adding insult to injury the New York legislature passed a bill investigating pro-life pregnancy centers precisely because they do not perform abortions."

CompassCare's CEO, Jim Harden vowed to restore the building and continue to protect the preborn.

"This is the pro-abortion 'Kristallnacht.' Because of this act of violence, the needs of women facing unplanned pregnancy will go unmet and babies will die," remarked Harden. "I wonder if Gov. Hochul will veto the Pregnancy Center Investigation Bill? I wonder if Attorney General Letitia James will investigate these cowardly criminals? CompassCare will rebuild because women deserve better. CompassCare will not stop serving because pre-born boys and girls deserve protection."

Numerous pro-life service centers have been the target of violence since a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion became public, indicating that the court could overturn Roe v. Wade.

CBN News recently reported that Jane's Revenge took responsibility for throwing red paint on the front door of a crisis pregnancy center in Washington, D.C. last week. "Jane Says Revenge" was again spray-painted on the side of the building.

BREAKING: A Washington, D.C. crisis pregnancy center was vandalized with red paint splashed across the center's door. "Jane Says Revenge" was spray-painted on the building. https://t.co/GwCZGXIAZA — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) June 3, 2022

The group also vandalized and firebombed the headquarters of Wisconsin Family Action (WFA), a pro-life group in Madison, Wisconsin last month.

The radical pro-abortion group also threatened further violence if the pro-life group and similar organizations don't disband and stop advocating against the abortion of unborn children.

More photos from the scene: pic.twitter.com/XlgEiZLrno — Alexander Shur (@AlexanderShur) May 8, 2022

Additionally, Jane's Revenge admitted to damaging several churches in the Olympia, Washington area.

Jane's Revenge issued a statement titled "Night of Rage" on May 30 saying that the overturning of Roe, "is an event that should inspire rage." The message then tells followers not to "wait until the verdict arrives," rather to "take action now."

And the group encourages people to carry "anger out into the world" by "expressing it physically." The statement concludes with the threat: "To those who work to oppress us: If abortion isn't safe, you aren't either. We are everywhere."

CBN News is unaware of any arrests that have been made in connection with these terrorist crimes.

