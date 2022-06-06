Abortion Activists Disrupt Joel Osteen's Church Service, Women Stripping Their Clothes While Cursing Loudly

Three abortion rights activists interrupted worship services at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas on Sunday morning.

The protest was apparently in response to a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that indicates the court is preparing to strike down the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion a constitutional right in America.

First reported by Politico, that ruling could come down sometime this month.

The activist group Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights posted a short video to social media of their interruption of the Lakewood Church's services Sunday afternoon.

The video, recorded with an iPhone from a floor seat, captures the start of Osteen's message as the congregation stands to repeat a prayer with Osteen before he begins his message.

A man and a blonde woman appear in the video standing in front of the person with the phone. The woman and another woman sitting in front of her, appear to be taping Osteen with their phones as he leads the congregation.

As the prayer ends, the congregation repeats "In Jesus Name" and sits down as Osteen tells the audience, "God bless you." Then the woman directly in front of the camera hands her phone to the man beside her.

The video then shows as the audience sits down, the woman remains standing and lifts her dress over her head.

"It's my body! My f-----g choice!" the woman yelled as she turned to the camera revealing green handprints on her bra with a green bandana on her underwear.

"It's my body! My choice!" she repeats as the video shows two other women who were sitting beside the woman taking off their clothes and begin chanting, "Overturn Roe, h--- no!"

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

The video then shows the three women being escorted out of their seats by members of the church's security team as they continue to chant. The congregation reacted with thunderous applause drowning out the three women who were also waving green bandanas.

KHOU-TV reported the women then joined about a dozen activists who were protesting outside of the church building.

According to the posted video, the shocking disruption to the church's services lasted approximately 43 seconds.

CBN News has reached out to the Lakewood Church for comment. We'll post it here when we hear back.

According to the pro-abortion group's website, the Green Bandana is a symbol of abortion rights that came from Latin America. The group calls for fighting for abortion on demand and without apology.

The abortion group also claims in a statement that the three women who interrupted the Lakewood Church's services "were acting on the orientation" posted on their website which states "{P}eople in our millions must make clear, through massive non-violent resistance, that we will bring the gears of society to a grinding halt before we allow the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade."

The group also posted a tweet of a large green banner with the words "Overturn Roe? H--- No!" that they unveiled from the top of a bleacher section in Dodgers Stadium in Anaheim, California during the Dodgers-Mets game Sunday.

On Saturday, the group tweeted a short video of activists at a protest that included a woman with a bullhorn calling for civil disobedience if Roe is struck down.

"STOP the Supreme Court from overturning #RoeVWade. We need civil disobedience," the group tweeted.

MORE Pro-Life Women's Clinics and Churches Get Hit Again in Spate of Vandalism and Attacks