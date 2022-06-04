Pro-Life Women's Clinics and Churches Get Hit Again in Spate of Vandalism and Attacks

Pro-abortion activists are escalating their attacks against churches, pro-life charities, and some Supreme Court justices.

Across the country, vandals have been sabotaging buildings, supposedly in reaction to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating that the court could overturn Roe v. Wade.

Most recently, red paint was thrown on the front door of a crisis pregnancy center in Washington D.C. early Friday morning. "Jane Says Revenge" was also spray-painted on the side of the building.

BREAKING: A Washington, D.C. crisis pregnancy center was vandalized with red paint splashed across the center’s door. “Jane Says Revenge” was spray-painted on the building. https://t.co/GwCZGXIAZA — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) June 3, 2022

Janet Durig with the Capitol Hill Crisis Pregnancy Center told The Daily Signal the incident is upsetting, however, she feels it's a sign of the times.

"It's sad that somebody feels they have to do this when we help so many people," said Durig.

According to The Daily Signal, the graffiti is likely linked to a group called Jane's Revenge.

CBN News previously reported that Jane's Revenge took credit for vandalizing and firebombing the headquarters of Wisconsin Family Action (WFA), a pro-life group in Madison, Wisconsin last month.

Earlier this week the office of a Wisconsin anti abortion organization was firebombed. I have received a statement from the group claiming responsibility. They call themselves "Jane's Revenge" (a reference to the Jane Collective). More follows.https://t.co/wgGX3l5DEU — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) May 10, 2022

The radical pro-abortion group also threatened further violence if the pro-life group and similar organizations don't disband and stop advocating against the abortion of unborn children.

Additionally, Jane's Revenge admitted to damaging several churches in the Olympia, Washington area.

"Last night we vandalized four anti-abortion churches in Olympia," wrote an anonymous representative of the group in a message submitted to the "Puget Sound Anarchists" website.

The Washington Free Beacon reports that the message posted on the anarchist's website said that a Mormon church, two evangelical churches, and a Catholic church were given "facelifts" for their "ties to anti-abortion 'crisis pregnancy centers.'"

In Denton, Texas, two women's resource centers were defaced with pro-abortion messages prior to a pro-abortion rally last month.

Vandals spray-painted "forced birth is murder" on the side of Loreto House, a pregnancy center in Denton, and a similar message on the Woman to Woman Resource Center, CBS News reports.

And the direct targeting of the private homes of conservative Supreme Court justices is ongoing. Douglas Blair with The Daily Signal posted video of pro-abortion protesters stalking the home of Justice Amy Coney Barrett Thursday evening in Falls Church, VA.

The group of pro-abortion protestors is playing music and chanting in front of ACB’s house. The group is quite small. pic.twitter.com/zhuDsBWaX1 — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) June 2, 2022

Blair said the small group played vulgar music while yelling obscenities at the media and the police before they left.

Activists also protested outside of Justice Samuel Alito's home last month.

