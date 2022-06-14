Former LGBT Individuals Celebrate Deliverance Through Christ During DC Freedom March: 'There Is Hope'

A group of ex-LGBT Christians rallied in our nation's capital recently to share their testimonies of how they've found healing and freedom in Jesus Christ.

As CBN News has reported, members of the Freedom March group have been touring the country for years, sharing the Good News with others, and offering hope to anyone else who might be seeking salvation from LGBT lifestyles.

This year's event, which took place on Saturday, included live worship, testimonies, prayer, and a march from the Sylvan Theater to the Lincoln Memorial.

The Freedom March was started in 2018 by Jeffrey McCall, a former transgender who has come to know Christ and His unfailing love.

"Jesus died for them and loves them and wants to give them a new life," McCall told CBN News in his ongoing quest to offer hope to LGBTQ individuals.

The movement concentrates on liberation from LGBT lifestyles, as well as learning how to begin a relationship with our Lord and Savior.

"I continue to be amazed by how the march has grown and how it has created a safe place for former LGBTQ members to gather," McCall told Charisma News last week. "I never foresaw how the Freedom March attendees would become such a close family of believers. We love each other and we love our common goal of sharing Jesus' sacrifice and love to the LGBTQ community."

Worshippers and speakers at the events acknowledge that God loves everyone, but that we must accept Him into our hearts before our lives can change.

"The reason I started the Freedom March was because I felt like all of these stories of people that left the LGBT lifestyle needed to be heard. It sends a statement and gets these stories out there," McCall previously told CBN News.

"This movement has created a family of overcomers that understand and went through the same things, so it's built this close-knit Christian family," McCall stated. "It has brought light to this topic and it's been talked about by people who actually lived through it."

Some Freedom March participants have even shared stories about their tragic past before leaving the LGBT lifestyle and coming to Christ.

Luis Javier Ruiz and Angel Colon are survivors of the massacre at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando in 2016, where 49 people were killed.

Colon was shot six times and survived, and Ruiz says he was nearly trampled to death as people fled the gunshots in the club.

"Just watching the news, as I was in the hospital bed in pain and seeing the names going by, God started working in my heart," Colon previously told CBN News. "I could have been number 50, but now I'm alive and I have a chance to share my story with the world...that Jesus can change anyone."

McCall says it's important for people to know that the movement is not about suppressing anyone, rather it's about God's unwavering love for everyone.

"I really want to send the message to the LGBTQ community that there is hope. To say, 'Hey, we were in the same lifestyle you were in and we came out of that and followed Christ and there's a whole 'nother life. A life that we didn't even know was possible. A life with joy, and peace, and freedom,'" he said.

Freedom March has a second event planned on October 29 at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

To find out more about Freedom March, click here.

