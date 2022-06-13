Marco Rubio Calls on AG Garland to Fight the Crimes Against Justices and Violent Attacks on Pro-Life Groups

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) is demanding that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) take stronger measures to protect the Supreme Court justices and pro-life organizations amid rising threats and ongoing violence.

Rubio sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday, asking how the DOJ plans to address the violent acts that are taking place across the country.

The senator pointed out just how dire the situation has become, especially after a man carrying a gun, knife and zip ties was arrested Wednesday near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house in Maryland.

The suspect was charged with the attempted murder of the Supreme Court Justice.

"These criminals are not only targeting Supreme Court Justices. As you know, radical pro-abortion activists have targeted pro-life centers, groups, and churches across the United States with arson, vandalism, and threats of violence simply because of their pro-life views," the letter reads.

"The DOJ can no longer afford to remain on the sidelines and must instead commit to investigating and prosecuting criminal actors who have answered the call to violence."

Numerous pregnancy centers and churches have been fire-bombed and vandalized by pro-abortion terrorists in the past few weeks.

CBN News previously reported that pro-life women's clinics in Oregon, Washington, Florida, Wisconsin, and D.C. were torched or vandalized.

The pro-abortion group Jane's Revenge has admitted to damaging several churches in the Olympia, Washington area.

"Catholic bishops and priests across the nation have reported credible threats to churches and members of the clergy," Rubio wrote. "For instance, the Archdiocese of Miami Respect Life was vandalized with the threatening message, 'if abortion isn't safe, neither are you.'"

He also asked Garland why the DOJ has "failed to investigate" these acts of violence and if his department plans to classify them as "acts of domestic terrorism."

"The DOJ must protect the integrity of the Court and protect the rights and freedoms of pro-life organizations," Rubio wrote.

The Florida lawmaker wrote a letter to Garland last month, asking him to "publicly condemn and investigate the ongoing and unlawful efforts designed to intimidate Supreme Court Justices."

Furthermore, he contends that the Biden administration is supporting this criminal behavior. He pointed out a comment by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki who said the President's position was to encourage protests outside of judges' homes.

The call for demonstrations is reportedly in response to last month's leaked draft opinion indicating that the Supreme Court will strike down the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade and send the abortion debate back to each individual state.

A Homeland Security Department report acknowledged that the draft opinion has unleashed a wave of threats against officials and others and increased the likelihood of extremist violence.

