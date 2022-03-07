'People's Convoy' Protests for Second Day Against COVID Mandates, Circling America's Capital All Week

The People's Convoy circled Washington, D.C. twice on Sunday, trying to slow traffic, and planned to make the effort again on Monday. The group of truckers mostly journeyed from California to demonstrate against COVID-19 mandates in the U.S.

According to The Washington Post, the group of truckers circled the 64-mile highway Sunday for more than four hours.

Supporters crowded onto overpasses, waving at the convoy and holding signs and American flags. Within the convoy, there were tractor-trailers with horns blaring and some recreational vehicles and pickup trucks occasionally going by, mixed with the normal traffic on Interstate 495 in Silver Springs, Maryland.

The convoy was moving normally — albeit slowly — and while some congestion was noted, news outlets reported traffic was able to flow around the convoy. Many vehicles had American flags, while some flew Don't Tread on Me banners.

As CBN News has reported, the group said they had "zero plans to go into D.C. proper."

The convoy used the Hagerstown, Maryland, Speedway located 80 miles north of D.C. as a staging event for the demonstration.

The group planned a return trip to D.C.'s beltway Monday, this time using two lanes of the highway instead of one.

In a Facebook post Monday morning, the convoy's organizer Kris Young gave an update: "DC Beltway here we come for the second time! Today we will be rolling 2 WIDE and 1 time around and will return to Hagerstown Speedway for the night. DC has been in contact with us!!!"

"Hey DC, if you weren't sure from yesterday just how BIG we are, here's your chance to get a second look! Oh and PS, we are growing by the minute!! Not all trucks were sent out this morning. Stay tuned…," the post read.

The organizer also had a direct message for Congress.

"We will hold the line! YOU WORK FOR US!" Young added.

D.C. police and other law enforcement agencies are preparing for major traffic disruptions this week, much like those in Canada following a month of protests.

Social media has been filled with images of the convoy. One provided an aerial image of the number of truckers participating.

The convoy came about after similar demonstrations by truckers in Canada who are upset at vaccine mandates to cross the border. The Washington Post also reported that convoy organizer Brian Brase intends for protesters to travel on the beltway every day during the upcoming week until their demands are met.

A video posted on Twitter showed trucks passing under a large American flag hoisted in the air by two cranes. Supporters stood along a road waving as the drivers left the speedway.