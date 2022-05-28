Her Race Finished, Virginia Woman Goes to Glory at 110

A Christian woman, who was believed to be the oldest person in Virginia, passed away last Saturday at the age of 110.

Viola Roberts Lampkin Brown praised God as the reason for her long and happy life. According to her obituary, Brown had a daily routine that included spiritual reflection and often told others, "God is love."

For Brown's birthday last October, Clarke County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss presented the supercentenarian with a framed certificate declaring Oct. 4, 2021, as "Viola Roberts Lampkin Brown Day."

CBN News previously reported that Brown took every day in stride and didn't let things bother her.

"He wakes me up in the morning. He tells me what to do. I don't worry about things," she explained.

In a 2016 interview prior to her 105th birthday, Brown remarked, "I owe everything to the grace of God. I get up every morning thanking Him for this day, and I don't worry about tomorrow."

Brown was married twice in her life. Her first husband was John Strange Lampkin, a church deacon. They remained married until he died in 1982.

Then in 1988, she wed Rev. Paul Brown, pastor of Zion Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She also managed the youth department and worked with missionaries.

"I always ask the Lord to let me do something to help those less fortunate," she once said.

Brown is survived by her daughter, great-granddaughter, daughter-in-law and seven grandchildren.

Brown died of natural causes on May 21, 2022, in her Berryville home, where she had lived since 1936. She will be laid to rest on June 4.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***