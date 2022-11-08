'Record Turnout': 40M Vote Early, Economy Drives Americans to Polls for Today's Crucial Elections

Americans are going to the polls today in one of the most consequential midterm elections in recent history, with both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate potentially flipping from Democrat to Republican control.

Candidates made their final push Monday ahead of the pivotal election.

In Georgia, Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock is in a neck-and-neck race against Republican Herschel Walker.

"This is the difference between right and wrong... You cannot trust Herschel Walker to tell the truth," Warnock argued.

"I'm running because I'm sick and tired of people not loving this country," Walker said.

Across the country, many voted early with more than 40 million votes cast before Election Day.

"I think we're going to have record turnout because you have two excited bases who are coming out to vote for different reasons," Nathan Gonzales, Editor and Publisher of Inside Elections said Monday on CBN's Faith Nation.

Top of mind for voters are the economy, inflation, and crime.

"Whether it's inflation, gas prices, cost of living, it's generally wrapped up in the economy," Gonzales explained.

Senate races in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, Ohio, and Arizona could determine control of the chamber, and all are in a dead heat coming into Election Day.

Candidates for governor are also on the ballot in 36 states.

In this vital election, officials are also concerned about election security and are taking steps to protect poll workers and election places.

An election worker in Colorado said he wears a bulletproof vest to work for protection.

"I have had some instances in the past where people followed me back to my neighborhood," said Josh Zygeilbaum, Adams County, Colorado Clerk. "That prompted me to start talking with the sheriff about personal safety."

There is also the issue of foreign interference.

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, revealed Monday that he has interfered in past U.S. elections and will continue to interfere, "carefully, accurately, and surgically."

And with the high number of mail-in ballots, some are predicting the counts could go long into the night and even for days.

"I think we're going to have to practice patience," said Gonzales. "Not only could the fight for the Senate go to a runoff on December 6th in Georgia but we may not know whether that Georgia race is going to decide the Senate because it could take a few days to count the ballots in key close races such as Pennsylvania or Arizona or Nevada."

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump said he has a big announcement to make on November 15, in which he is expected to launch his 2024 presidential campaign.