Kids Across US 'Shine God's Light' on 'Bring Your Bible to School Day'

Thousands of students across the country have been praying, sharing their faith, and "shining God's light" by taking part in "Bring your Bible to School Day" today.

The nationwide initiative is sponsored by Focus on the Family and encourages kids to celebrate their faith by carrying their Bibles into the classroom and sharing the gospel.

The group shared pictures of participants on Facebook and Twitter.

"Way to be bold and courageous! We are so proud of you! Keep shining God's light," read one post.

"Sophia was super ready to spread God's confidence to her friends and why; she chooses to be righteous for such a time as this," one mom shared on Bring Your Bible's Facebook page.

The event has grown to more than half a million participants in over 50,000 schools, since its start in 2004.

Focus on the Family's Danny Huerta told CBN's Faith Nation that the ministry wants it to be more than a one-day event and he is encouraging families to sign up for "Live It Challenge", a monthly initiative that outlines tangible steps to strengthen their faith.

"Where there is unity, there is strength," he said. "We're hoping this is a starting point for many families by signing up for 'Bring Your Bible to School Day' and standing courageously together as a family."

"We are excited about the increase in numbers this year," he added. "So imagine 850,000 to a million kids who go out and are life-giving every single month together with their families. That's what we're envisioning."



Students of all ages who attend public school, private school – and even those who are homeschooled – are stepping up to the challenge.

"[Kids] will show their Bibles on social media and encourage other kids to bring their bible to school," Huerta explained. "They'll share their favorite verses [and] scriptures. We've seen many Christian students participate and pray for other students."

"Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path." (Psalm 119:105) Bring Your Bible To School Day #bible #bringyourbibletoschoolday #freedomofreligion #bringyourbibletoschool pic.twitter.com/ZrfPup3AKU — Vida Church Miami (@vidachurchmiami) October 6, 2022

National bring your Bible to school day God bless you focus on the family pic.twitter.com/jAHXXcbVR7 — enrique reyes (@azulreyes) October 6, 2022

On this National Bring Your Bible to School Day, we visited @SaintsPeterand2 to pray with their students. @GRWestCatholic @dogrschools pic.twitter.com/EU0Uf1hrzT — Jill Annable (@JillAnnable) October 6, 2022

As CBN News reported, many Christian celebrities have partnered with Focus on the Family in the past to promote Bring Your Bible to School Day, including Skillet frontman John Cooper, Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson Huff, singer Tauren Wells, and the rock band Newsboys.

This year, Will Witt, former PragerU personality and current Editor in Chief of the Florida Standard, told young students to see the day as a catalyst for evangelism and standing up for religious freedom.

"The Bible is the ultimate truth," he shared. "You have the power to share with the other students and the other people the ultimate truth and the testimony of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior. Our religious liberties are at stake every single day in America with people trying to take them away and you bringing your Bible to school shows you're not going to take these people trying to take it away from you."

