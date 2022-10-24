Sean Feucht Leads Thousands in Worship on National Mall: 'We Have to Keep Striking the Ground'

A movement of faith, prayer, worship, and celebration occurred in Washington D.C. this weekend as thousands gathered in the nation's capital for Sean Feucht's latest "Let Us Worship" event.

The event began at the Lincoln Memorial with stops at the White House, Capitol Hill, and Supreme Court. It all led to a worship celebration on the National Mall where thousands gathered to join a movement that is praying to see a change in the United States.

"Our freedom to worship God and obey His Word has come under unprecedented attack," reads as a statement on the "Let Us Worship" website. "Powerful politicians and social media giants have engaged in unchartered abuses of religious liberty, silencing the faithful, banning our voices, and outright attacking our God-given right to declare His goodness."

"It's time for the Church to rise up with one voice and tell our government leaders and the rulers of big tech that we refuse to be silenced!" the statement continues.

Feucht has been leading the movement throughout the country since 2020 and has held an event in Washington, D.C. for the last three years.

"It was a full-on 'we are going to take D.C. by storm for Jesus' kind of moment," the worship leader told CBN News.

He also shared that this year's event felt a little different.

"It just felt historic. It was powerful. It really feels like it's getting easier and easier to worship [in Washington D.C.]. We've gone three years in a row and it seems like there's [an] ease of the presence of God. We can tell things are changing."

According to the worship leader, more than 80,000 attended last year's event on the iconic grassy lawn at the National Mall, and 35,000 people attended in 2020.

NO WORDS FOR TONIGHT!!! JESUS MAY YOU RECEIVE THE GLORY FROM THE NATIONS CAPITOL!! pic.twitter.com/0TCJDau1Lk — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) October 23, 2022

This year, more than 400 people gathered in front of the Supreme Court to pray, making it the largest "Let Us Worship" meeting at the high court, to date.

As CBN News reported, Sean recently released a song called "Imago Dei," Latin for "Image of God," inspired by what he saw as apathy following the historic Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

This weekend, the group also headed to the Supreme Court to celebrate the victory.

"It was really joyful in the sense that we were really celebrating, yet at the same time, we were also like 'we are not going to take our foot off the gas'," he explained. "I think we have to really celebrate that breakthrough and that testimony and say, 'Ok God if you can do that, what do you want to do next?'"

The group also prayed in front of the White House with shouts for God to heal America.

"It's really easy for us to blame the government, curse the government, talk about how horrible things are, and complain. It's a whole lot more difficult to take responsibility and say 'this is our nation'," Feucht told CBN News. "We were born here for such a time as this. We have the power to bring a change. We have the power to worship and pray until things change...I think there has to be a little bit of grit and tenacity that rises up in believers, again. And to actually believe the Word of God."

Former President Donald Trump made a video appearance at the event and urged Americans to pray for our nation.

"Religious liberty is under siege and we are fighting back and fighting back, like never before," he said. "I just want to tell you that what you are doing will never be forgotten. God will never forget it and we will never forget it."

Feucht wrote on Twitter he is encouraged by what he is seeing.

"It brings me great hope for America that there are men and woman who love God, believe the Bible, and pray for revival inside the US Capitol, he tweeted.

Feucht told CBN News it is powerful when believers show up at the nation's capital and take a stand.

"We have the keys to the kingdom," he said. "The gates of hell will not prevail and whatever we bind in heaven will be bound on earth, and whatever we loose, will be loosed."

"We need to get believers activated to take responsibility for their nation, for their state...and we all get in the game, We are going to see God do some really cool stuff," the songwriter added.

The Next Movement

The worship leader adds this movement of prayer and worship will push ahead with a "Kingdom to the Capitol" 50-state tour beginning, next year.

"We have to keep going, we have to keep striking the ground, just like Elijah told the king–until we see breakthrough happen," he said.

The father of four told CBN News that since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, the battle now turns to the states, and Christians need to be at the forefront.

"We need to go to every state in America and believe, not only that every state will become a pro-life state, but that in every state we are bringing the Kingdom to the capital and we are going to rally pastors, leaders, and Holy Spirit-filled legislators and take responsibility for the states."

"[We] are taking the kingdom of God right to the legislative epicenter in every state," he explained.

"If Roe can be overturned – that's a 50-year prayer request, that nobody thought was possible – if Roe can be overturned, what else can God do?" Feucht added.