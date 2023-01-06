Pro-Life Pregnancy Center Begins Own Investigation to Find Terrorists Who Firebombed Facility Last Summer

A New York pro-life pregnancy center is launching its own private investigation to find the group of arsonists who firebombed their facility last June.

As CBN News reported, Jane's Revenge admitted in a public memorandum that they were responsible for the more than $400,000 of damages done to CompassCare Pregnancy Services in Amherst, New York. The group broke windows, lit fires, and spray-painted graffiti on the outside of the building.

In November, the FBI offered a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspects, but only after the organization's president, Rev. Jim Harden, and U.S. senators, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), pressured them to take action.

It has been more than six months since the incident but no arrests have been made.

Now, CompassCare is taking matters into its own hands by partnering with the Thomas More Society to conduct an independent investigation to find the perpetrators.

"This was a hit job. These people knew exactly what they were doing. They didn't miss a step," Harden told CBN's Faithwire. "They knew how to break windows without getting hurt. They knew how to make Molotov cocktails on the spot. They didn't care that they were being recorded."

Buffalo, N.Y.: The local office for pregnancy resource center CompassCare was firebombed & destroyed in an attack on June 7. "Jane was here" was written, referencing #antifa terrorist group Jane's Revenge. The group's manifesto promises more attacks. https://t.co/yRgIy9NwPZ pic.twitter.com/4iilspFBdA — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) June 7, 2022

CompassCare's investigation highlights the growing desperation of churches and pro-life centers who have received little to no assistance from law enforcement agencies and government officials after enduring dozens of hate-based attacks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, last June.

"If the FBI is interested in quelling the nationwide hate crimes against Christian pro-life organizations, they would offer a reward for information leading to the arrests of all 78 attacks, not just for the pro-abortion terrorists who firebombed our facility," Harden said.

"It is a sad day when private citizens are left to do the work of law enforcement," he added.

A recent report by the Religious Freedom Institute found that a key motivating factor behind these attacks is a "social environment" where it is "permissive."

"Law enforcement's posture in preventing or investigating attacks is often passive, especially at the federal level," read the report. "Some state or local office-holders have failed to express immediate condemnation of such attacks or have themselves introduced deeply troubling rhetoric into the public discourse."

The report, which analyzes the disturbing rise of attacks on pregnancy centers, finds "pro-life congregations and organizations will be at elevated risk of ongoing targeted violence for the remainder of 2022 and into 2023."

Harden believes if action is not taken attacks against pro-life centers will only increase.

"Based on the political power struggle currently happening in the aftermath of Roe's reversal and the lead up to the 2024 Presidential election, along with multiple pending investigations into multilayered pro-abortion crimes, I predict in 2023 that the pro-abortion empire and those politicians and big corporations that protect it will increase attacks against pro-life people and organizations," he explained.

CompassCare still finds itself subject to threats including "online smear campaigns," "in-person protesting" and "death threats" but none have resulted in damage to the facility, The Christian Post reports.