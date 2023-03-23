72-Hour Revival at Baylor Leads to 20+ Baptisms: 'A Compelling Invitation to Know Jesus'

The flames of revival are being felt again on the campus of Baylor University in Waco, Texas where students participated this week in 72 hours of continuous prayer and worship, leading to the baptisms of 20 people Wednesday night.

What some have referred to as a potential new Great Awakening in U.S. history started on the campus of Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky in February, where thousands of Christians gathered for two weeks of Spirit-led worship, prayer, and repentance. Since then, the outpouring has spread around the country, especially among young people.

Baylor's Office of Spiritual Life in partnership with multiple campus ministries and local churches, hosted FM72, a gathering of college students for 72 hours of continuous prayer March 19-22, on Fountain Mall.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

The theme for this year's event was "Lord, teach us to pray" (Luke 11:1).

Greg Gordon, the founder of SermonIndex.net tweeted a video of Baylor students praying during the event, writing: "72 hours of prayer & worship in the heart of campus on Baylor University. 20 water baptized last night. The hunger for God is palpable in this younger generation. 'I believe we are on the edge of a great move of God.' - John Bevere"

72 hours of prayer & worship in the heart of campus on Baylor University. 20 water baptized last night. The hunger for God is palpable in this younger generation. "I believe we are on the edge of a great move of God." - John Bevere @JohnBevere #asburyrevival pic.twitter.com/eY8kLODnsc — Greg Gordon (@gregjgordon) March 23, 2023

"The purpose of FM72 is to stir a passion for Jesus Christ in the Baylor community," Charles Ramsey, Ph.D., associate chaplain and director for Campus Ministries at Baylor said in a statement. "It is a time to take inventory of one's own journey, to linger in prayer, and to recalibrate towards what is most important: our shared faith in Jesus Christ."

"Simply put, the goal is that every person experiences a clear, caring, and compelling invitation to know Jesus, and to find a discipleship community where they can grow and flourish," Ramsey added.

The first FM72 was held on the Baylor campus in the spring of 2019.

The private Christian university also tweeted out a video showing highlights of the event.

Each spring, Baylor students gather on campus for "FM72" -- 72 hours of prayer for revival & renewal in our campus, city & world. Now through Wednesday, prayer tents & nightly worship services are back in the heart of campus, on Fountain Mall: https://t.co/xIPidzlzNN pic.twitter.com/sNDE1n8Wym — Baylor University (@Baylor) March 19, 2023

Baylor also shared photos of some of the baptisms.

More than 20 Baylor students got baptized on Fountain Mall after last night's FM72 worship service! pic.twitter.com/8Y6ry0bYng — Baylor University (@Baylor) March 22, 2023

FM72 is not the first revival event at Baylor. In 1945, Baylor students prayed for renewal for 90 days, and the impact of it was felt worldwide, igniting ministries like the Passion Conference and Journeyman Mission program.

FM72 is a reminder of what we yearn for, of spiritual promises yet to be fulfilled. Students become mindful of what God has done in the past, and hopeful that they too can carry forward the torch that is entrusted to them," Ramsey said. "As I heard one student pray, 'Lord, we ask for a forest fire not a grass fire.' That is a movement that will transform the trajectory of this generation from being one trapped by anxiety and fear, and instead released to the wide-open spaces of joy and freedom in Christ and experiencing the delightful surprise of the peace and presence of the Holy Spirit."

Meanwhile, a big opportunity for revival is coming to the campus of the University of Oklahoma.

As CBN News reported, evangelist Nick Hall reported his Pulse ministry has "booked the 86,000-seat football stadium at the University of Oklahoma for the largest student-led outreach I have ever heard of."

The "Fill The Stadium" event is scheduled for April 19 at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on the OU campus in Norman, Oklahoma. You can find more information about the event here.

Hope California Hopes to Fill 10 Stadiums

A major movement is also underway for California with 10 stadium-style events planned across the region on April 1st and Palm Sunday.

It's called "Hope California" and the mission is to bring "the Golden State" back to God.

"Hope California" was birthed out a statewide 40-Day Fast organized by Lou Engle and Mando Matthews. God gave Matthews a vision for the 10 cities. Now he says, "We are going after the Harvest."

It's a big vision that covers 7 cities in California and 3 in the Baja region – expecting to bring in thousands who want to give their lives to Jesus.

Louisiana Revival Now in 20th Week

As CBN News also reported earlier this month, a four-day revival event at a local church in Hammond, Louisiana last year has blossomed into a multi-week of revival, and it shows no signs of stopping.

The revival is now in its 20th week, according to Brian Lester of the Voice of Hope Ministries. So far, an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 people have attended the Louisiana revival.

As the revival continues, prayer services are scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Full worship services are scheduled at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays under the blue tent. These services are also live-streamed on Facebook.

For more information, directions, and hotel information, you can also call (304) 923-0475.