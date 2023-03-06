'The Life Change Is Real': Saved Souls, Baptisms, Total 'Atmospheric Shift' After Lee Univ. Revival

Rob Fultz, campus pastor at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, believes recent revivals at Asbury University, his campus, and other locations have significantly impacted participants’ lives.

When he first heard pupils were gathering in the chapel at Lee, Fultz said he didn’t think much of it, as such assemblies are common at Christian schools.

But it didn’t take long for him to realize this particular assembly was different.

“There was a clear rumble on campus,” he said. “There were students running from their classes to the chapel. And so then I knew something was definitely happening.”

For the next 10 days or so, the outpouring and worship didn’t stop.

Weeks out from these amazing spiritual events, Fultz said the impact is still palpable. Public worship services have been ended, but prayer and seeking the Lord have continued.

“There’s been a clear, indefinite atmospheric shift on campus,” he said. “That’s unquestionable … the students are continuing to pray, they’re still continuing to seek God, and they’re still continuing to press in and believe for this outpouring that’s been happening.”

One of the most intriguing elements of the revivals has been the transformed hearts and minds birthed amid these faith-affirming events.

“The life change is real,” Fultz said, noting he has been performing baptisms on campus in the wake of the Lee revival. He shared one incredible story about a young man who came into one of these events and embraced Jesus.

“There was a young man who was walking across campus, came by the rec center, and just felt so compelled to come in,” Fultz said. “[He] had no idea what was going on, had no clue what was happening.”

This individual didn’t know Jesus but was curious. He came in and watched just as another one of the students was delivering a testimony; after Fultz baptized the person who shared, the young man approached him.

“He comes up to me at the end of the night and said, ‘I just had no clue what to do, and I didn’t want to interrupt anything … but I don’t know what I’m feeling right now. Like, I don’t know what this is,'” Fultz recounted. “And I just literally led him to the Lord right there on the spot, and it was just … beautiful.”

He said there’s an “easeness” with which the Gospel is now being shared.

Continue to pray for the students, faculty, and others who participated in these revivals — for lasting change in their lives and the spread of the Gospel.

