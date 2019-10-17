As Pence Confronts Turkey's Tyrant, Trump Has a Showdown with Democrats

WASHINGTON – President Trump is facing heat from critics on every side over his decision to withdraw US troops from Syria. Still, the president is doubling down to defend his move, downplaying the crisis even as his top aides were sent on an emergency mission to try and defuse that growing conflagration inflicted by Turkey's authoritarian leader.

Now Vice President Pence and Secretary of State Pompeo are trying to convince Turkish leaders to back down from the bloodshed. Pence and Pompeo arrived in Turkey Thursday morning to try to negotiate with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The meeting comes one week after President Trump announced the withdrawal of US troops from northern Syria. The move opened the door for Turkey to invade and attack Kurdish forces who are former US allies in the fight against ISIS.

Trump is standing by his decision and says it comes down to a land dispute that doesn't involve the United States. He also says he's fulfilling a campaign promise to bring American troops home. "Turkey is taking land from Syria. Syria is not happy about it," he said Wednesday. "Let them work it out."

Meanwhile, Trump is facing another type of battle on the home front, tweeting pictures from a heated White House meeting with Democrat leaders Wednesday.

Do you think they like me? pic.twitter.com/TDmUnJ8HtF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019

"Do you think they like me?" he wrote, referring to top Democrats who later walked out of the meeting, charging the president with insulting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) who is working hard to impeach him.

"What we witnessed on the part of the president was a meltdown," Pelosi told reporters. "Sad to say."

GOP members who were there had a different take on what happened.

"I see a pattern of behavior with Speaker Nancy Pelosi," Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said. "She storms out of another meeting, trying to make it unproductive. The other Democrats stayed and actually had a very productive meeting."

Pelosi said Trump was "shaken" by a vote earlier on the House floor to condemn his Syria decision.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) are also planning bipartisan sanctions against Turkey.

Graham, one of President Trump's closest allies, had tough words for the president on Wednesday's 700 Club.

"I am looking for President Trump to change this. I will do anything I can to help him, but I will also become President Trump's worst nightmare," Graham said. "I will not sit along the sidelines and watch a good ally, the Kurds, be slaughtered by Turkey and watch Iran move in to Syria and become another nightmare for Israel. This is a defining moment for President Trump. He needs to up his game."

Trump fired back after he heard Graham's comments.

"Lindsey Graham would like to stay in the Middle East for the next thousand years," said Trump.

On the ground in Syria, the Kurds claim Turkish forces are using banned chemical weapons, like napalm and white phosphorous.

Meanwhile, more than 100,000 refugees need help. CBN's Operation Blessing is working with the Barzani Charity Foundation to provide relief, including thousands of boxes of food, cases of water, blankets, baby formula and hygiene kits.

Late Wednesday, Trump released a letter he sent to Erdogan last week.

"Let's work out a good deal," the letter reads. "You don't want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don't want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy – and I will."