'Steadily Being Transformed into Killing Fields': 10 Killed in Horrendous Attack on Christian Village in Northwest Nigeria

Islamic militants in Nigeria are continuing their murderous attacks against Christian villages.

Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) reports 10 people, including a three-year-old girl, were killed in an attack by Fulani militants last week in on the Tudun Agwalla community in Kajuru, Kaduna state located in northwest Nigeria.

The toddler, Elizabeth Samaila, suffered multiple machete cuts to the head and died on June 4, the day after the early morning attack on the village.

Nine others were hacked to death with machetes. Six were identified as Richard Yusuf, Kefas Yusuf, Fidelis Wada, Kachia, Genesis Soja, and Rahab Soja. They were buried in a mass grave.

The attack on Tudun Agwalla is the latest in a series of coordinated armed assaults on Christian communities in southern Kaduna state by Fulani militia, according to CSW.

The attacks against Christians continue despite the Nigerian government's decree of a COVID-19 lockdown on March 25.

CSW's Chief Executive Mervyn Thomas said: Southern Kaduna is steadily being transformed into killing fields, either due to a gross failure of governance, or official indifference and acquiescence. International pressure must now be brought to bear on both the state and federal authorities to ensure protection for these vulnerable communities, and that effective action is taken to disarm all armed non-state actors, and bring the perpetrators of these horrific atrocities to justice."

As CBN News has reported last month, a report released by a Nigerian organization estimates around 620 Christians were killed in the African country by Islamic militants during the first five months of 2020 alone.

The International Society for Civil Liberties & Rule of Law (ISCLRL), an organization not aligned with the Nigerian government, released the report which also warned militant Fulani herdsmen and the Boko Haram has intensified their anti-Christian violence in the old Middle Belt and Northeast regions of the country with the burning or destroying of their centers of worship and learning. In addition, hundreds of homes have been destroyed.

"The atrocities against Christians have gone unchecked and risen to alarming apogee with the country's security forces and concerned political actors looking the other way or colluding with the Jihadists," the report said.

The organization also estimated that more than 32,000 Christians have been killed there by Islamic militants since 2009.

Two Republican senators have asked President Trump to protect Christians facing ongoing brutal persecution from Islamic groups in Nigeria.

Iowa senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley sent him a letter late last month, asking the president to consider deploying a special envoy to help end the Christian genocide in Nigeria.

Along with other Islamic militants known as the Fulani herdsmen, the Boko Haram has long threatened the lives of Christians in the West African country.

The mainstream media in the US has remained largely silent as the Muslim terrorists' merciless killing of Nigerian Christians rages on.

Nigeria is ranked 12th on Open Doors' 2020 World Watch List of countries where Christians suffer the most persecution.

