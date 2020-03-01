Christians Call For Global Day of Prayer to End Coronavirus

A coalition of Christians across denominational lines are uniting to pray for an end to the coronavirus.

Cindy Jacobs of Generals International says she received word from God to call for a global day of prayer - ceasing the spread of the coronavirus. Jacobs adds The Holy Spirit spoke again to her, granting the authority, but only as a global gathering.

"After seeking wisdom and prophetic counsel from prophets across the nation and world, we believe strongly that since this is a worldwide issue, it's going to take the whole Church to cry out together for the mercy and healing power of God to contain it."

Plans are now under way for leaders to stand united on March 3rd and petition the Sovereign Lord for His mercy.

The passage in 2 Chronicle 7:14 reveals that if God's people pray, seek His face, and turn from wicked ways then He will heal our lands.

"If my people, who are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

Leaders are asking for the nationwide gathering to be this Tuesday. It will consist of fasting and prayer in order to stop the spread of the virus and heal the people affected by it.

What should we do during this time of prayer?

1. Pray Psalm 91 over your families and nations. "Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty."

2. Pray against fear, knowing that God has not given us a spirit of fear. 2 Timothy 1:7 says, "For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind."

3. Pray for wisdom for our leaders and protection for the emergency responders while protecting their people and preventing the spread of the virus.

4. Pray for Christians to have courage and share the Word effectively through this time of crisis.

5. Prophetic voices around the world have predicted the coming of the next great awakening on a worldwide scale. Pray that the forces of evil don't use this to disrupt the coming awakenings.

John 10:10 tells us, "The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly."

6. Pray that God will cease the coronavirus worldwide, and that He will heal everyone who is currently affected by it.

7. Devote yourselves, your families, and your nation to God through the taking of communion and remember Passover.

1 Corinthians 10: 14-17 explains, "Therefore, my beloved, flee from idolatry. I speak as to wise men; you judge what I say. Is not the cup of blessing which we bless a sharing in the blood of Christ? Is not the bread which we break a sharing in the body of Christ? Since there is one bread, we who are many are one body; for we all partake of the one bread."

