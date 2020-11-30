'It's God Who Touches People's Hearts': Franklin Graham Says 1.7 Million People Accepted Christ Through This Year's BGEA Efforts

Around the world, people are continuing to cope with economic challenges, a crushing pandemic, and political turmoil, but millions of weary souls are finding hope in our Heavenly Father.

Evangelist Franklin Graham, the president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) and Samaritan's Purse told The Christian Post that 1.7 million people gave their lives to Christ in 2020 through their online ministries - over twice as many as last year.

Graham explained that people are stunned by the recent turn of events and they're drawing towards Jesus Christ for discernment.

"I think there's nothing normal about 2020," Graham said. "We've never gone through a pandemic in my lifetime. The world has never been locked down before. It's God who touches people's hearts and opens up people's eyes. The pandemic hasn't stopped it. If anything, it's advanced it."

This pandemic has had many side effects, but it is also an opportunity for followers of Jesus Christ to share the reason for the hope that lies w/in us. His peace, strength, & love can see people through every storm of life—even a global pandemic. — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) November 30, 2020

And this year marks the first time that BGEA has bought national television time with a targeted message and also managed a Gospel hotline that's available around the clock. Graham connected with viewers, and prayed with them during the one-minute commercial.

The evangelist pointed out that many people have become more merciful as we maneuver through each obstacle together.

"The people's hearts have been softened a little bit," Graham pointed out. "People who have not listened before are listening now. For evangelism, it may be one of the better years we've had."

"I think they're willing to listen to the Gospel," Graham added. "People are scared and afraid. When you give them the hope we have in Jesus Christ, they're eager to accept that. When the world turns upside down is when they're eager to listen."

Despite a drop in church attendance since the pandemic began, Graham notes there's a strong online presence.

"Bible-teaching churches have generally done very well and are full. The pews may not be full, but more people are watching online than those who usually attend the church," he said.

He declared that America can heal from this troubling year, but we must seek our Lord and Savior for that to transpire.

"I don't think we can heal without God and for that to happen, there has to be repentance," Graham said. "We have to repent of our sins. I just don't see our nation coming together without God."

"God’s Word tells us to 'give thanks in all circumstances.' All means all—and that includes the circumstances of 2020." —@Franklin_Graham https://t.co/SXzHclrFhh — BGEA (@BGEA) November 24, 2020

Additionally, BGEA and Samaritan's Purse offers discipleship training that will educate and equip believers to follow Christ and live out the Gospel.

"We don't rely on the churches to do the discipleship for us. We do it ourselves," Graham concluded.

