Russia and Turkey Getting Cozy? Why It Could Point to Bible Prophecy of Gog and Magog Being Fulfilled

Are Russia and Turkey moving closer to a military alliance that was foretold in biblical prophecy? Turkey has announced that Russia will conduct live-fire military exercises in the eastern Mediterranean Sea starting next week.

The drills come as Greece and Turkey - both NATO members - inch closer to military conflict over territorial oil and gas rights in the Aegean Sea.

The Russian military exercises are expected to take place in waters where Turkish research vessels are prospecting. The area in question is claimed by both Greece and Cyprus.

NATO officials have tried to arrange negotiations between both sides, but Greece insists it will not sit down for talks until Turkey withdraws its vessels from Greek territorial waters.

It's not just the Russian regime that Turkey seems to be shifting toward. It's taken other steps away from the US and toward a more extreme brand of Islam.

Messianic Jew and prophetic expert Joel Rosenberg recently told CBN News that Turkey's tyrannical leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is moving his country away from its alliance with western powers and moving it toward radical Islamic countries like Iran.

"Erdogan is taking his country out of the western moderate camp, into the Iranian, Islamism more radical camp. And that's a long term very serious problem," he said.

Rosenberg also believes the recent Israel/United Arab Emirates "Abraham Accord" has prophetic undertones.

"What we watch in the book of Ezekiel, chapters 38 and 39, which is known as the 'eschatological' future war of Gog and Magog, is the Arab states being very calm and quiet towards Israel. Israel (is) reconstructed, peaceful, prosperous, calm, secure and then a Russian-Iranian-Turkish alliance forming against Israel."

The Bible talks about a confederation of nations it calls Gomer, Put, Cush, Persia, Togarmah, Gog, and Magog one day coming against Israel.

"Cush and Put will be with them, all with shields and helmets, also Gomer with all its troops, and Beth Togarmah from the far north with all its troops—the many nations with you."- Ezekiel 38:5-6.

"Now, I'm not saying the war with Gog and Magog is imminent," Rosenberg explained. "I'm saying that the trend lines of peace in the Middle East, with a Russian-Iranian-Turkish axis – this is exactly where we are heading. This is the trajectory, and this is something that should cause all Christians to watch carefully and continue to pray for the peace of Jerusalem."

It's the city of Jerusalem that President Erdogan and the leaders of Iran say that one day they want to conquer.

One spiritual sign of that came recently when Erdogan converted an ancient Christian church building - the Hagia Sophia - into a functioning mosque. As CBN News reported in July, Erdogan wrote in a Facebook post that the "revival of the Hagia Sophia is a sign towards the return of freedom to the al-Aqsa mosque" in Jerusalem.