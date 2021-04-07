Canadian Police Place Barricade at Church Entrance with Fencing, Tarps to Keep Worshippers Out

Police have placed roadblocks and fencing around GraceLife Church in Edmonton, Alberta in an effort to prevent worshippers from accessing the building.

According to The Post Millennial, law enforcement officers descended upon the property early Wednesday morning.

The exact reason for the blockade is unknown at this time.

Roads blocked and fences going up around GraceLife Church this morning... pic.twitter.com/qSbLXRWKut — Kim Smith (@Kim_SmithTV) April 7, 2021

GraceLife is being walled off by two layers of security fencing and a black tarp to obscure the entrance to the church. RCMP and private Paladin security are here. RCMP have no documentation to present to the church re:closure, but are keeping members off the property. pic.twitter.com/68E7ntCHVp — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 7, 2021

GraceLife made headlines earlier this year after the church's pastor, James Coates was jailed for holding in-person worship services amid ongoing pandemic restrictions.

As CBN News has reported, after spending a month behind bars for violating the government's capacity mandates, Coates was released from jail on March 29.

Pastor Coates's wife, Erin shared a message about the raid on Instagram Wednesday morning.

CBN News reached out to GraceLife Church for a comment about the incident but did not hear back at the time of publication.

***As big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for free CBN Newsletters and download the free CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***