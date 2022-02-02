13 People Killed by Roadside Bomb in Northeastern Kenya, Terror Group Al-Shabaab Suspected

Al-Shabaab militants are suspected of killing at least 13 people after their bus ran over an improvised explosive device while traveling near the Kenya-Somalia border.

Kenyan police in northeast Mandera county say the vehicle was heading to a town in Mandera on Monday when it came in contact with the roadside bomb, according to International Christian Concern (ICC).

"The 7:00 a.m. attack happened about eight km from Mandera town when the passenger vehicle stepped on a concealed roadside bomb that detonated and blew the 18-seater coach apart," police said. "Then the group of around six terrorists followed up with gun attacks. Our patrol team responded immediately and (was) able to stop any further killings."

Terrorists, such as the al-Qaeda-allied al-Shabaab, often sneak into the country, close to where the attack happened. The radical group is known to terrorize Christians, government officials, and anyone who stands in their way.

An ICC partner in Mandera called on the government to bring back vehicle escorts throughout the county.

"We are saddened to hear that the al-Shabaab fighters have hit us again. Since the new year, Mandera has been so peaceful until hearing the sound of a gunshot had almost been forgotten," he explained. "We haven't received the names of the victims, but whoever they are, we send our condolences. We are waiting for a detailed real report from the Mandera police commander."

The partner added, "It is rare to have Christians traveling using the road where the terrorists attacked this morning due to insecurity concerns, but still we condemn the heinous act and ask the government to resume escorting vehicles plying risky roads in Mandera."

ICC reports that this is the ninth terrorist incident in Kenya since the New Year, leaving the country on full alert for future attacks by the Somalia-based terror group.

CBN News recently reported that al-Shabaab militants were suspected of entering a village in Lamu West, Kenya where they brutally murdered six Christians.

Nearly 600 women and girls in Mozambique have reportedly been abducted and enslaved by the extremist group in the last three years. Many of the kidnapped were young, healthy, and lighter-skinned women and girls who were made to "marry" the fighters while they sexually abused them.

Human Rights Watch is urging the government to prevent, investigate, prosecute, and punish the Islamic extremists for their abuses.

