Biden Family China Deals: Is an Investigation Forthcoming?

NEWS ANALYSIS

Demands are growing for an investigation into the Biden family's business dealings with China, but so far, most of the interest is only coming from Republicans.

Several members of Congress, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), want a congressional investigation. Others, like Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) along with The New York Post, said the U.S. attorney general should appoint a special counsel to investigate.

Also, The New York Times is suing the U.S. State Department to get Freedom of Information access to Hunter Biden's emails.

Investigative reporter, author Peter Schweizer's new bombshell book, Red Handed How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win has reached the top spot on The Times' Best Sellers List.

Read: How American Elites Like the Bidens, Pelosi, and McConnell Got Rich by Strengthening China, Weakening the USA

Appearing on this week's episode of The Global Lane, Schweizer said he's encouraged to know that his book is number one in America.

"Sometimes it's easy to think that corruption doesn't matter or people aren't concerned about serious things anymore. But this shows that they are," Schweizer insisted.

And do the rising calls for an investigation mean the Department of Justice or the U.S. Congress may examine how the Biden family and American elite business deals may have harmed the United States?

"I'm cautiously optimistic that we're seeing some movement, but obviously we've got a long way to go to getting to the bottom of exactly what these relationships are and what it means for the country," Schweizer said.

In his book, Schweizer provides details of five deals between Joe Biden's son Hunter and Chinese businessmen totaling $31 million. He maintains that in every single case, the Chinese businessmen involved "had ties to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence."

Also, Schweizer claims that Joe Biden profited from the deals when he served as President Barrack Obama's vice president.

"Hunter Biden was paying Joe Biden's bills while he was vice president of the United States. So that means that while Hunter Biden is collecting the money, one of the beneficiaries of that money is Joe Biden himself," Schweizer explained.

And the Biden family isn't the only one that has profited from making deals with Beijing.

Schweizer said Chinese Communist Party (CCP) influence can be felt throughout America—in higher education, Washington, Silicon Valley, and Wall Street.

And the deals mean Beijing gets favorable treatment in the corridors of power.

One example is Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). She recently warned American athletes competing at the Winter Olympics to "not speak out against the Chinese government" because she feared for their safety.

Schweizer said Pelosi was once quite outspoken against the Chinese government, but she eventually embraced the view that cooperation with the CCP is more important than disagreements over human rights.

"She was very critical of Beijing for its human rights record and even unfurled a banner in Tiananmen Square calling out Chinese leadership," he explained.

Schweizer said her attitude suddenly changed when the Speaker's husband Paul and son, Paul Jr., started making deals with Chinese investors.

"I would argue it largely changed at the same time when her husband started securing deals in Mainland China. He got involved in an investment fund where he was a managing partner, where he was a partner investor, where roughly 80% of that fund was investing in mainland Chinese companies," Schweizer explained.

"And we also know that her son, Paul Pelosi, Jr., has been connected with a series of companies that have all gone to China seeking out--and in some cases, securing deals in Beijing," he continued.

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and President Richard Nixon opened the door to engagement with China 50 years ago. Since then, U.S. diplomats, politicians, and businessmen have argued that the forging of commercial ties with China would make the country more like the United States, more pliable to the West.

Schweizer said the reverse has happened.

"I would argue, however, that that's probably happened to some of our leaders. They have mellowed and become more pliable when it comes to criticizing China because they don't want the deals to end," the investigative reporter noted.

