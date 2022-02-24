'Very Moving': CNN Reporter Pauses Live as Ukrainians Kneel to Pray in Stunning Moment After Putin Launches War

CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward encountered a powerful prayer scene Thursday inside Ukraine — and she took to the airwaves, where she called the emotional moment “very moving.”

The invocation perfectly captured the painful uncertainty inside Ukraine as citizens continue to endure explosions, chaos, and apprehension amid Russia’s brutal invasion of the sovereign nation.

“I think this … really speaks to the sort of desperation of this moment,” Ward told CNN’s Don Lemon. “We just see a small group of people … have gathered in the main square, and they are kneeling and praying because right now there is clearly a sense of having no idea what is coming down the pipeline, what is in store.”

CNN’s cameras panned to the group of prayerful Ukrainians as Ward explained the desperation and anxiety that likely led the group to seek the Lord.

“It’s freezing cold here, so to see these people kneeling on the cold stone in prayer is honestly very moving,” she said. “And I think it speaks to the state of ordinary Ukrainians here who have done absolutely nothing to deserve this.”

Ward said the fear is “very real” right now inside Ukraine, as citizens wonder what will happen next and whether more horror and pain are on the way.

“I think that’s why you’re seeing those people … getting to their knees and praying,” she said.

As CBN News reported, Russia, under President Vladimir Putin’s guidance, launched a sweeping attack on Ukraine Thursday, deploying airstrikes and shelling and sending residents fleeing.

Reports indicate that dozens have already been killed in the carnage, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declaring martial law and sending a grim message about arming citizens.

“We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country,” Zelenskyy tweeted. “Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities.”

