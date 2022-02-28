'We Stand With You': US Governors, Officials Aboard Show Support of Ukraine With Ban on Russian Products

Bans on Russian-made products have begun with a growing list of businesses and organizations facing boycotts over Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Governments and alcohol regulators throughout North America have instructed retailers to remove merchandise from its shelves as a sign of support for Ukrainians.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Twitter "asked the members of the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association & all Texas retailers to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves."

I've asked the members of the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association & all Texas retailers to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves. Texas stands with Ukraine.#StandWithUkraine — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 26, 2022

Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) said on Saturday that he signed an executive order advising New Hampshire Liquor and Wine outlets to pull all Russian-made and Russian-branded products from their stores.

This morning I signed an Executive Order instructing @nhliquorwine outlets to begin removing Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits from our liquor and wine outlets until further notice. New Hampshire stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom. — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) February 26, 2022

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) signed an executive order Sunday directing state agencies to stop doing business with Russia. She also acknowledged that Ukrainian refugees are welcome in the Empire State.

"We have said we'll open up our hearts, our homes, our resources to the people of Ukraine, to say, 'We stand with you,'" Hochul said.

Today I signed an Executive Order directing State agencies to stop doing business with Russian entities. We stand firmly with Ukraine and condemn Putin's actions. pic.twitter.com/AgFchyjHLo — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 27, 2022

On Saturday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) directed the Department of General Services to review state contracts to see if government funding was being used on goods and services from Russian companies, WRIC-TV reported.

"The people of the Commonwealth are ready to rally in opposition to this senseless attack on a sovereign nation and western ideals," Youngkin said. "Today, we are acting to show our solidarity with the Ukrainian people as they defend their country."

Officials in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Utah are also calling on liquor stores to remove Russian-branded products from their store stock.

On Friday, President Biden and U.S. allies responded to the largest ground war in Europe since World War II with sanctions.

Meanwhile, in Britain, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps ordered all ports in the United Kingdom, "not to provide access to any Russian flagged, registered, owned, controlled, chartered or operated vessels."

"The maritime sector is fundamental to international trade and we must play our part in restricting Russia's economic interests and holding the Russian government to account," he said in the letter published on Twitter.

Today I've written to all UK ports asking them not to provide access to any Russian flagged, registered, owned, controlled, chartered or operated vessels. Given Putin's action in #Ukraine I've made clear these vessels are NOT welcome here with prohibiting legislation to follow. pic.twitter.com/5pKzfvcbGi — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) February 28, 2022

The U.S., European Union, and the U.K. agreed on Saturday to block "selected" Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system and to impose "restrictive measures" on its central bank in retaliation for its unwarranted invasion of Ukraine.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***