Belgian Neurologist Says Young Woman Euthanized Prematurely After Mental Struggles From ISIS Attack

A young Belgian woman who survived the Islamic State terror attack in the Brussels airport in 2016 chose to end her own life after suffering from severe depression and PTSD for years following the incident.

Now Belgian prosecutors are investigating the case after receiving complaints from a local neurologist who told them the decision to euthanize Shanti De Corte, 23, "was made prematurely."

De Corte was a 17-year-old high school student on March 22, 2016. She was traveling with a group of her classmates to Italy. The teenagers were walking through the departure lounge of the Belgian airport in Zaventem when Islamic State terrorists detonated a bomb, according to The Daily Mail.

As CBN News reported at the time, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack that killed at least 31 people and injured 187, including three Americans. ISIS's news agency reported that Islamic State terrorists opened fire in the airport and detonated several suicide belts. It said another suicide bomber struck the metro system.

The bombs went off at the height of rush hour.

De Corte had escaped the explosion without any physical wounds. However, the mental toll on the teenager left her with constant panic attacks and periods of dark depression, The Mail reported. Even though she was under the care of a psychiatric hospital in her hometown of Antwerp and was taking anti-depressants, the young woman tried to kill herself on two separate occasions in 2018 and 2020.

De Corte wrote about her struggles dealing with her troubled mental health on social media, according to The Mail.

After the second attempt to kill herself was unsuccessful, she contacted an organization that supports euthanasia, promoting "death in dignity," according to the outlet.

RTBF, the public broadcaster to the French community in Belgium, reports De Corte asked them to perform euthanasia for "unbearable psychiatric suffering."

Euthanasia is defined as the act or practice of killing or permitting the death of hopelessly sick or injured individuals in a relatively painless way for reasons of mercy. It is currently illegal in the U.S. in all 50 states. However, assisted suicide is legal in Washington, D.C., and in the states of California, Colorado, Oregon, Vermont, New Mexico, Maine, New Jersey, Hawaii, and Washington.

De Corte died last May after two psychiatrists signed off on her request to end her life, according to RTBF.

The woman's mother, Marielle, spoke about her daughter's mental anguish with VRT, the national public broadcaster for the Flemish community in Belgium. "That day really cracked her, she never felt safe after that," she said.

"She didn't want to go anywhere where other people were, out of fear," Marielle said. "She also had frequent panic attacks and she never got rid of it."

According to RTBF, the Federal Commission for the Control and Evaluation of Euthanasia in Belgium had no concerns over the case, but neurologist Paul Deltenre with the UZC Brugman academic clinical hospital in Brussels argued that there were still different modalities of care and treatment available to De Corte that were not tried.

According to ADF International, a faith-based legal advocacy organization, over 27,000 people have died from euthanasia in Belgium since it was legalized a little more than 20 years ago on May 28, 2002.

The country has been cited as an example of a "slippery slope" that concerned parties warn is inevitable with such legislation. Belgian cases have also included instances where patients have been euthanized for psychiatric conditions, including depression.

"A fair and just society cares for its most vulnerable. International law protects everyone's inherent right to life. It requires countries to protect the inherent dignity and lives of all people, rather than to help end those lives," said Jean-Paul Van De Walle, legal counsel for ADF International in Brussels, Belgium.

