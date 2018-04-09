'God's Love is Reckless and He Loves You': Justin Bieber Leads 98 Million Instagram Followers in Worship

Singer/songwriter Justin Bieber sang a heartfelt rendition of the worship song "Reckless Love" on his Instagram story Monday night.

"Oh, the overwhelming, never ending reckless love of God. Oh, it chases me down, fights till I'm found, leaves the 99...There's no shadow you won't light up, mountain you won't climb up, running after me," Bieber sang.

The song was originally written by Corey Asbury, a worship pastor for Bethel Music.

Yet, its message of God's deep love for his creation was enough to make Bieber ditch his usual pop tunes for a moment of worship.

This is the latest example of how the singer has turned his large social media platform into a pulpit. A source close to him says his next album, which is expected to be released late this year or in early 2019, is going to focus on his faith.

A source close to the singer told The Sun: "He has always been religious but the last two years have seen him grow closer to the Hillsong Church and it has changed his entire life. He has a totally different outlook now."

"After he finished his last tour he really wasn't interested in recording any music for a while," the source also said.

"But his time with the church has revitalized him and although he is working with a lot of the same people who helped to make his last album, Purpose, he is reshaping his sound so it is more in line with the church's values and beliefs," the source was quoted as saying, "There are key themes of love and redemption in the tracks he has ­created so far. It will certainly ­surprise some fans."

In the meantime, Bieber has been using social media to share the gospel with his nearly 100 million Instagram followers.

On Easter weekend, he told his followers "Jesus has changed my life."

"Easter is not about a bunny, it's a reminder that my Jesus died on the cross for my sins and then rose from the dead defeating death! I believe this happened and it changes everything! I am set free from bondage and shame. I am a child of the most high God and he loves me," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Happy easter A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 1, 2018 at 12:05pm PDT

Bieber has been vocal on social media about re-connecting with his faith over the last two years—the music in his next album is expected to reflect the redemption he's experienced.

