Pat Robertson Returns to the 700 Club Just 10 Days After Stroke

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA — Dr. M.G. "Pat" Robertson returned to The 700 Club today, 10 days after sustaining an embolic stroke.

On Friday, February 2, the 87-year-old Dr. Robertson was admitted to Sentara Norfolk General after a family member recognized the onset of stroke.

He was administered the clot-busting drug tPA approximately 80 minutes after the onset of symptoms, and within minutes of receiving tPA, Dr. Robertson was awake and responsive and able to move all of his limbs. He returned home on Sunday, February 4, and after a short recovery, made his return to the television show he founded in 1966.

Dr. Robertson said, "I am grateful for the expressions of love and concern that have come toward me from all around the world, and I am thankful that I have received what amounted to a miraculous healing instead of what could have been a crippling illness. I am delighted to be back on the air to fulfill my life calling."

ABOVE: Pat Robertson and Terry Meeuwsen co-host The 700 Club after Pat returns from stroke recovery.

The 700 Club airs live at 9am ET in selected markets, and airs nationally on Freeform at 11pm ET (Check local listings). Click here for more information or to watch online.

READ: Gordon Robertson Recounts Miracles Leading to Pat's Recovery from Stroke

Robertson is the founder of The Christian Broadcasting Network, a 57-year-old global ministry anchored by its flagship program The 700 Club with the mission to take the Gospel to the nations. CBN has launched several sister ministries including Operation Blessing and Orphan's Promise along with creating the American Center for Law and Justice and founding Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia where CBN is headquartered.

You can learn more about strokes, and how to prevent them, from the National Stroke Association. Here's a link to their website.

You can also call 1-800-STROKES (1-800-787-6537) if you want more information about strokes.