Sekulow: The FBI Lied and More to Come on Indicted Computer Whiz

The FBI lied to the American Center for Law and Justice, says ACLJ's Jordan Sekulow, about having documents and relevant material regarding a meeting last June between former President Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch.

The meeting took place on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport within days of a scheduled FBI interview with Hillary Clinton regarding classified government emails shared on her private computer server.

The ACLJ is trying to uncover the truth about the 30-minute meeting in which Lynch claims she and the former president only discussed his golf game and grandchildren.

When the meeting was first reported, the ACLJ filed a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to the Department of Justice and FBI requesting relevant documents and information. The FBI responded quickly saying it had no documents. The Department of Justice didn't respond.

An initial document dump of 420 pages received by the ACLJ shows both the FBI and DOJ tried urgently to manage talking points and media spin about the Clinton-Lynch meeting.

Appearing on The Global Lane this week, the ACLJ's Jordan Sekulow discussed efforts to uncover the truth and said the documents show the FBI's security detail may have worked together with former President Clinton's detail, but much of the information has been redacted by the FBI.

Sekulow wants to know what was discussed between the two security details, who requested the tramac meeting, and why.

Sekulow also talked about the recent arrest and indictment of Pakistani computer whiz, Imran Awad. He worked for Democrats on the House Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committees and was accused of stealing computer hardware and sensitive—perhaps even classified information from ranking members including his employer, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D) Florida.

Awad was arrested as he attempted to leave the country and was charged with bank fraud.

Sekulow says the indictment against Awad may be only the beginning of a broader investigation with more to come in the days ahead.

