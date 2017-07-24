Trump Asserts Pardon Authority as Russia Investigation Picks Up

WASHINGTON – Three members of President Trump's inner circle will answer questions about Russian interference in last year's election on Capitol Hill this week.

As the investigation into possible collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Russian government kicks into high gear, new questions are surfacing about the President's authority to pardon those close to him. And there's even this question now: Can a president pardon himself?

The President and his team are saying there's no need to pardon anyone because no one on his campaign did anything wrong.

"While all agree the U.S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us. FAKE NEWS," Trump tweeted on Saturday.

There's some debate on this, but regardless, his legal team says this is not something they're looking into or need to worry about.

"We're not researching because the issue of pardons is not on the table. There's nothing to pardon from," Jay Sekulow told ABC News on Sunday.

When it comes to leaks, the President's new communication's director says he's going to crack down.

"It's a new start for everybody in that team and everyone can stay as long as they follow the protocol of not leaking because at the end of the day the President's' super upset about the leaks, it's unprofessional and so you're asking me what the first steps are, that's going to be one of my first steps," Anthony Scaramucci told Fox News.

Scaramucci's hiring comes as Press Secretary Sean Spicer, whose last interview was with CBN's online political show, "Faith Nation," steps down.

The White House says there's a major contrast between what the media is concentrating on and what the public is interested in.

"The top three issues that Americans care about are immigration, health care, and jobs," newly appointed Press Secretary and Spicer replacement Sarah Huckabee Sanders told ABC News. "The top three issues that the media cares about are Russia, Russia, and Russia."

Tweets and staff shakeups aside, the White House says it's not focused on Russia. It's hoping to deliver on key issues like health care and tax reform – things it believes Americans really care about.