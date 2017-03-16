Lance Wallnau Weighs in on 'God's Chaos Candidate,' Now America's President

Dr. Lance Wallnau is an internationally recognized speaker, business and political strategist. USA Today reports that he is one of only three evangelical leaders to have accurately predicted Donald Trump's Presidency.

Wallnau's best-selling book, God's Chaos Candidate: Donald J. Trump and the American Unraveling, is credited as being the catalyst that mobilized thousands of Christians to vote for Donald Trump and contributed to Trump's unprecedented election victory.

Wallnau is a premiere speaker on the subject of cultural transformation and the seven mountains. He delivers his message of transformation with relevance, wit, and intensity.

Pat Robertson talks with Dr. Lance Wallnau about his book, God's Chaos Candidate: Donald J. Trump and the American Unraveling and gets Wallnau's take on how President Trump is doing so far on Tuesday's 700 Club.

Wallnau has shared platforms with best-selling authors Ken Blanchard and John Maxwell, and lectured at universities from Harvard and M.I.T. to the London School of Theology. Merging a thirty-year background consulting in business and the non-profit sector, Wallnau's intuition inspires visions of tomorrow with the clarity of today—connecting ideas to action.

His students represent a tapestry spanning nations and spheres: from CEO's and HBO comedians, to professors and pastors, to one of Donald Trump's winners of "The Apprentice." Lance Wallnau is dedicated to the task of meeting with principal leaders in key sectors to bring transformation to nations.

He currently directs the Lance Learning Group, a strategic teaching and consulting company based in Dallas, Texas with affiliate offices opening in Europe and the Philippines.

Lance sees patterns in the chaos and brings strategic focus for maximized outcomes. He believes that unprecedented economic, political, and social shaking will create extraordinary opportunities for leaders willing to climb to the top of their mountain, leverage the platform God has given them, and advance kingdom interests.