'The Billy Graham Channel' to Air on Radio Through Easter Season

In his lifetime, Billy Graham led tens of thousands of people to Christ. Now, his messages of the Gospel are living on where they can continue to reach those who hear his words.

Franklin Graham announced in a Facebook post that due to listeners' requests, SiriusXM Radio will be featuring "The Billy Graham Channel" on air through Easter weekend.

The station first began airing Billy's sermons in November in honor of his 99th birthday celebration.

In his post Monday, he wrote, "We're excited that, starting today, SiriusXM Radio is airing Billy Graham Channel 145 through April 3 for the Easter season. Be sure to check it out—and let SiriusXM know you appreciate being able to listen. We hope they will decide to keep the Billy Graham Channel on the air."

Many people posted their gratitude for the station and expressed hope it sticks around for the long run.

One writing the station, "needs to be continually aired. God is still speaking through Him."

Another agreeing that Billy's work is not done, writing, "It's great that Billy Graham's voice and message of hope from God's Word will be heard and seen far beyond his time here with us. He will likely be the instrument through which even more people will be saved in future generations than were saved during his earthly ministry."

The Billy Graham Evangelical Association (BGEA) wrote on its website that the partnership with SiriusXM means "one more avenue for spreading the Gospel."

"For followers of Christ, Easter is the most significant celebration of all. It gives us hope for forgiveness, a fresh start now, and an eternal future with God," said Jim Kirkland, BGEA executive director of Audio Media. "Billy Graham preached this Good News, and now, the life-changing power of that news lives on through his messages. This SiriusXM channel will give listeners hope, one message at a time."