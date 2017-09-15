Subway Explosion: 22 Wounded as Terrorists Attack London Yet Again

Today London police are investigating what they're calling a terrorist attack on the subway.

Twenty-two people were taken to the hospital after an explosion went off in the Parsons Green underground train station in West London, setting one train on fire.

The ambulance service says none of the injuries is thought to be serious or life-threatening.

Police were alerted to an incident at 8:20 a.m. local time after commuters reported a noise and a flash aboard the District Line train at Parsons Green station. Photos taken inside the train show a white plastic bucket inside a foil-lined shopping bag with wire and flames sticking out.

"There was out of the corner of my eye a massive flash of flames that went up the side of the train," one eyewitness told Sky News, then "an acrid chemical smell."

Other commuters reported seeing people with burns to their faces and bodies scrambling to escape the area. Witnesses say several people, including children were trampled by the crowd of people running away.

"I ended up squashed on the staircase, people were falling over, people fainting, crying, there were little kids clinging on to the back of me," one witness said.

Mark Rowley, head of counterterrorism for the Metropolitan Police, said "we now assess this was a detonation of an improvised explosive device" and a full investigation into the attack in underway.

President Donald Trump responded to the attack, tweeting this morning that it was an attack "by a loser terrorist" and they "must be dealt with in a much tougher manner."

Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner.The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

England has been the target of four Islamic terrorist attacks already this year, with deadly vehicle attacks near Parliament, on London Bridge and near a mosque in Finsbury Park in north London.

Also, a suicide bomb attack in May at Manchester Arena killed 22 people.