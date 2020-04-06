CBN News Asks Dr. Don Colbert Your Questions About the COVID-19 Pandemic

CBN News Medical Reporter Lorie Johnson spoke with Dr. Don Colbert, a Christian physician, best-selling author, and creator of Divine Health nutritional supplements, to ask him your latest questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

You can visit his website at drcolbert.com.

Here are the questions being addressed in this Q & A:

Mark: If we already have items such as soap that kill the virus, why is it so hard to find a cure if we already have things that kill it on the outside?



Marie: Can you get the virus a second time?



Healed Now: What kind of plan can there be to treat traumatized health care workers?



Dale: Should the more vulnerable seek testing as soon as possible if early detection helps people recover better?



Siu: How is God related to coronavirus?



Laura: If someone sneezes, how do you know and convince others it's allergies and not the coronavirus?

We are answering your questions in the order in which we receive them.

