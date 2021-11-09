Franklin Graham Seeks Your Prayers as He Recovers from Heart Surgery for Pericarditis

Evangelist Franklin Graham is recovering after successful heart surgery Monday at Minnesota's Mayo Clinic.

Graham's Samaritan's Purse ministry reports that he developed a disease called constrictive pericarditis which includes inflammation and hardening of the pericardium, the sac around the heart. The hardening compresses the heart and prevents it from working properly.

Graham's doctors expect him to make a full recovery, so he can resume his normal ministry schedule.

The evangelist and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) posted about his surgery on social media Tuesday and asked for prayers.

"Yesterday I underwent a specialized heart surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. I had developed constrictive pericarditis, which is inflammation and hardening of the sac around the heart that compresses the heart and prevents it from working properly. The surgery involved removing the pericardium, and we thank God that it went well," Graham wrote.

"The team here at Mayo Clinic does such an incredible job—I couldn't speak more highly of them. My doctors said I should expect a full recovery and will be able to return to my normal ministry schedule," he explained.

"I look forward to many opportunities around the world in 2022 to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and invite people to put their faith and trust in Him. I'm also looking forward to being able to ride my motorcycle by the time warm weather hits! I appreciate everyone's prayers," Graham continued.

As CBN News reported in September, Graham launched his 'God Loves You Tour' along Route 66, America's most iconic highway.

The 14-day tour traveled to eight cities to preach the gospel message of God's love during the outdoor events. The trip began in Joliet, Illinois where 8,700 people came out to the Chicagoland Speedway to pray and worship together.

While on tour, Graham was joined by the Christian band The Newsboys and artists Dennis Agajanian and Marcos Witt.

According to the BGEA, the Route 66 God Loves You Tour reached more than 56,300 people with the gospel at the in-person events as well as thousands more online.

The tour ended on Oct. 3 in San Bernardino, California, where Franklin Graham's father, Billy Graham, had done an eight-week crusade in nearby Los Angeles some 72 years prior. The message preached by the younger Graham was the central message of the Bible: God loves you.

