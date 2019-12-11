Disney+ Takes LGBTQ Agenda to Next Level: 'High School Musical: The Series' Adds Teen Gay Romance

In the latest blatant example of children's media producers pushing an LGBTQ agenda on children, Disney has introduced the first teen gay romance to their "High School Musical" franchise.

First, it was the Disney Channel that introduced a teen gay romance in its now-canceled series "Andi Mack." Now, that trend is continuing as Disney+'s "High School Musical: The Series" has gone progressive, highlighting a teen gay romance.

As Newsbusters reports, the Dec. 6 episode of the series titled "Homecoming" features the high school's homecoming dance in which one male cast member invites another male cast member to the dance. In true Disney fashion, the cast member who invited the other fellow shows up alone at the dance. But wait, the guy he invited to the dance shows up after all and they share a slow dance together.

Newsbusters writer Lindsay Kornick says it best, noting: "The only thing worse than the horribly dull and pandering plot is the media glorifying it."

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, actor Frankie Rodriguez said: "I think we kind of forget where we were 13 years ago. Gay marriage wasn't legal, so even though it seems like that was 50 years away, it really wasn't. The series is really shedding light as to what high school life is like right now and making sure that those kids that have never seen themselves onscreen have, finally, someone to connect to."

In the same interview, series creator Tim Federle appears to denounce the original High School Musical for not showing the gay side of teenage life and plans on taking the "opportunity" to "surprise viewers."

"Maybe 13 years ago it wasn't, even then, the time to embrace that fully," Federle said. "I have an opportunity now on Disney+, which is, in its own way, trying to announce itself as being a ... streaming channel where they're going to surprise viewers."

Actress Sofia Wylie, who plays the character Gina, told the newspaper she thinks the goal is for teen homosexual relationships to become more normalized.

The "High School Musical" made-for-tv franchise began in 2006 on the Disney Channel. By the time the third High School Musical movie appeared in 2008, it was so popular that Disney released it in theaters first before airing it on their channel.

As CBN News has reported, Disney and other Hollywood elites have gone out of their way to embrace the LGBTQ agenda.

Last year, Disney cast its first openly gay lead character in its upcoming film "Jungle Cruise" which will appear in theaters next summer.

Last March, Rob Marshall, the openly gay director of Mary Poppins Returns, said the next installment of the classic film should promote LGBTQ rights.

In January, the company that Walt built announced it was bringing LGBTQ pride to one of its theme parks for the first time in its history. It sponsored its very own LGBTQ diversity parade. The event called "Magical Pride" and took place on June 1 at Disneyland Paris.

It's not just Disney doing it. The PBS animated children's television series "Arthur" featured a beloved character who married his male partner in a same-sex wedding.

Disney has also received backlash from its fans over the last few years about its progressive agenda. Some of this backlash has come from unlikely sources.

In 2017, a Mississippi attorney who identifies as a homosexual objected to the "gay" content in Disney's live remake of "Beauty and the Beast," saying children should not be exposed to adult topics that seek to destroy their innocence.

In an Orlando Sentinel op-ed, Joseph R. Murray said the company is straying away from Walt Disney's original vision to "entertain children" and is now pushing a political agenda.

"The vision for Walt's world was clear: Entertain children. Disney characters were about hope, optimism and, above all else, making sure children were able to enjoy their innocence for as long as the outside world would permit. And Disney understood that part of its mission was to provide a buffer for as long as possible," he wrote.

"Somewhere along the line, Disney went off course," he continued. "No longer did it see itself as a defender of children's innocence. Instead, it saw itself as a conduit to social change. Walt Disney became Harvey Milk."

Disney featured a lesbian character on Doc McStuffins for pre-schoolers two years ago.

And 2017 was also the year Disney made headlines when it aired a cartoon showing gay men kissing.

As a result, evangelist Franklin Graham and other conservatives called on parents to boycott Disney's "LGBT agenda."

"They're trying to push the LGBT agenda into the hearts and minds of your children—watch out! Disney has the right to make their cartoons, it's a free country. But as Christians, we also have the right not to support their company. I hope Christians everywhere will say no to Disney," he said in a Facebook post.