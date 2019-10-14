'If You Believe Jesus Died for Your Sins - That's the Gospel': Kanye West Brings His 'Sunday Service' to Nation's Capital

Rapper Kanye West made two expected stops at college campuses in Washington, D.C. on Saturday to perform his Sunday Service.

The Washington Post reports West's first stop was Howard University, where hundreds of students were gathered by 8:00 that morning to hear his music.

Much of the campus was already geared up for the homecoming parade and football game.

The crowd was a mixture of Howard students and alumni, along with West fans from around the area. They were all excited to hear him perform.

"God, reveal the lies, let us stop feeling victimized, show my people the way, show my people how to love, forgive and pray," West, 42, said to the audience.

West also focused on fundamental issues with the black American community, like the many African Americans who are serving time in prison.

Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian, says his Sunday service is a real expression of his faith, because it was created after he had a life-changing encounter with Jesus Christ.

"If you believe Jesus died for your sins - that's the gospel! Christians, we're making it too hard for people," West said.

Later that same day, West performed his second surprise service at George Washington University.

The announcement about his appearances was kept quiet, but word started getting around with the held of social media on Friday night.

SURPRISE SHOW: Kanye West will bring “Jesus is King: A Kanye West Experience” to #GWU Saturday at 2 p.m.! Free tickets are available here: https://t.co/gXTzADC5NQ — GW University (@GWtweets) October 12, 2019

West and his choir began traveling the country for his Sunday Service events in January, changing the location each week.

"It started off as something that was really healing for him and it was really small and personal, and it grew and grew, and he really has been saved by Christ and it's like (he's) born again, and dedicates his whole life to the church," Kardashian said.

West reportedly announced that he will be exclusively creating faith-based music from now on. He made the announcement right before his new album "Jesus is King" was released on Sept. 27.

Earlier this year West began hosting his invite-only, church-style "Sunday Services," declaring that he is now a "born-again Christian."

The faith journey leading up to Kanye West's latest project has drawn intrigue from fans and critics alike. Though his Yeezus-to-Jesus transformation may seem like a whirlwind, Faithwire editor Tré Goins-Phillips recently penned some sound advice for those tempted to dismiss the artist's authenticity.

"We need to allow Christians, famous or not, the freedom to be new believers," he wrote.