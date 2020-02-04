Pro-LGBT, Pro-Choice Taylor Swift Says Her Brand of Christianity Is the Real Christianity

ANALYSIS

The new Netflix documentary "Miss Americana" features pop star Taylor Swift touting her shift to politics, and it takes a left turn when she tries to define what Christians believe to match her own progressive ideas.

In the aftermath of President Trump's election, Swift has not only been speaking out about political candidates, like opposing Trump and supporting a Tennessee Democrat candidate for Senate, she's even been using her music to promote a pro-LGBT agenda. For example, Swift's rainbow-clad music video last year for her single, "You Need to Calm Down," is an ode to the LGBTQ community and takes jabs at those who disagree with the lifestyle.

Now the Netflix film "Miss Americana" highlights Swift breaking away from her earlier apolitical image to become someone with a heart for politics, tying it to her brand of religion. One clip from the film shows Swift trying to explain what led her to speak out on her political beliefs, particularly her endorsement of Democrat Phil Bredesen in the 2018 Senate race against pro-life Republican Marsha Blackburn.

"This was a situation where, from a humanity perspective and from what my moral compass was telling me I needed to do, I knew I was right, and I really didn't care about repercussions," Swift said.

The film depicts Swift arguing with her parents and publicist over whether to post social media messages regarding her entry into politics and the backlash it may cause. Swift goes on to describe her disgust with Blackburn's Bible-based policies and Christian beliefs.

"I can't see another commercial and see Marsha Blackburn disguising these policies behind the words 'Tennessee Christian values'. Those aren't Tennessee Christian values. I live in Tennessee. I'm a Christian. That's not what we stand for."

Swift also came out on the side of abortion in 2019, when she told The Guardian, "I mean, obviously, I'm pro-choice... I can't believe we're here. It's really shocking and awful. And I just wanna do everything I can for 2020. I wanna figure out exactly how I can help."

Like Swift, other celebrities in recent years have been promoting their own version of Christianity and claiming their left-leaning brand is the real definition of what it means to follow Christ.

CBN News previously reported that Lady Gaga called herself a Christian while showing harsh judgment toward Vice President Mike Pence and his biblical definition of traditional marriage between one man and one woman.

The singer stopped mid-performance at a Las Vegas concert to condemn Pence for being the "worst representation" of Christianity.

"And to Mike Pence, who thinks it's acceptable that his wife works at a school that bans LGBTQ, you are wrong. You say we should not discriminate against Christianity; you are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian," she said.

"I am a Christian woman," Gaga claimed. "And what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome. So you can take all that disgrace Mr. Pence and you can look yourself in the mirror and you'll find it right there."

Turning to the actual political realm, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said he's a homosexual Christian last year. Evangelist Franklin Graham offered a response to what Buttigieg and celebrities have tried to do, saying you can't change the Bible to fit your own beliefs.

Graham said, "Mayor Buttigieg says he's a gay Christian. As a Christian, I believe the Bible which defines homosexuality as sin, something to be repentant of, not something to be flaunted, praised or politicized. The Bible says marriage is between a man & a woman—not two men, not two women."

Graham continued, "Buttigieg made the comment, 'the condition of my soul is in the hands of God'…Mayor Buttigieg is absolutely right—His soul is in the hands of God, so is everyone's."

"He also says that he's a Christian and wants to become the first openly gay president in America's history. What's wrong with that picture? In reality, being a Christian isn't just a title we select or a church membership. It is a faith in God and His Word that transforms our lives to be more like the One we follow—Jesus Christ."

CBN News has reached out to Taylor Swift's publicist for a comment.