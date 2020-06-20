'Gods Way is the Most Fun Because it's not Tied to Shame': Sadie Robertson Talks About Faith & Marriage
Former Duck Dynasty star, Sadie Robertson is hoping to encourage her fans to follow God's path as they navigate dating in today's society.
Robertson and her new husband Christian Huff got married in November after nine months of dating.
Both in their early 20's, the young couple recently opened up to fans about their impure past but shared that they let faith lead their relationship when they met each other.
Robertson says she felt shame in past relationships, but never in this one because they did it "God's way."
She told fans in an Instagram post, "I am not the poster child of purity. We both had a past, but when we met we made it clear that we desired to see what God’s plan was."
"Why am I saying all this? Because I care about you," she continued. "I don't want you all to only see examples of couples living all fun and be fooled into thinking's God's way isn't as fun or attractive as the worlds. God's way is the most fun because it's not tied to shame."
She notes that Genesis chapter two makes it clear that marriage was designed so that people can have "a helper" in their lives.
"'It's not good for man to be alone.' That we would be together, naked, & feel no shame," Robertson said. "People ask how do you know when someone's the one? I have heard it said and I'll repeat it – ask yourself is that person helping you. Helping you get closer to God and be a better person?"
The 23-year-old shared that she is more confident in herself, not because of her own being, but because of her faith in God.
Robertson is also a New York Times best-selling author of the 2014 book about faith and Christian values titled “Live Original.” In 2018, she released a sequel to her first book titled “Live Fearless.” In February of this year, she released her third book “Live: Remain Alive, Be Alive at a Specified Time, Have an Exciting or Fulfilling Life.”
