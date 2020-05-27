LGBTQ Agenda Comes 'Out' on Disney+: Pixar's Latest Film Features First Main Gay Character

The latest film in Pixar Animation Studios' SparkShorts series, Out, highlights a gay man named Greg, who plans to move in with his boyfriend, Manuel.

Out features Pixar's first LGBTQ main character who goes to drastic lengths to hide his sexual secret.

The nine-minute animated film, which debuted on Disney+ last Friday, starts out with Greg struggling over how to tell his parents that he's gay. One clip, which can be seen in the trailer on the Disney+ Facebook page, shows Greg holding a framed photo of him hugging his gay partner Manuel.

Greg briefly switches bodies with his dog – by virtue of a magic collar – as a way to distract his parents from finding evidence of his relationship with Manuel.

In the end, Greg's parents already knew he was gay, so he embraces his same-sex partner with a cup of hot cocoa and a kiss, ChristianHeadlines.com reports.

In recent years, children have been targeted more and more with the LGBTQ agenda in animated stories and other so-called family entertainment.

In February, Disney-Pixar introduced the first "self-identified" gay character in animation with a Cyclops-cop in "Outward."

Lena Waithe's character, Officer Specter made a brief appearance in one scene of the film, where she tells a driver, "My girlfriend's daughter got me pulling my hair out."

News of Waithe's LGBTQ character came just a few weeks after Marvel's announcement that the new film, "The Eternals" would be hitting theaters this fall.

The movie will reportedly feature a homosexual marriage with a character named Phastos who is Marvel's first openly gay superhero.

And Disney introduced the first teen gay romance to their "High School Musical" franchise last December.

The episode "Homecoming" focuses on a homecoming dance in which one male cast member invites another male cast member to the dance.

Fellow costar Sofia Wylie said the hope is for teen homosexual relationships to become more normalized. "It's all become much more normalized, and I think that's really what the goal is," she said.

Even the cherished PBS Kids series "Clifford the Big Red Dog" has adopted this standard by featuring a recurring LGBT character.

The television series is based on Emily Elizabeth and her monstrous red dog named Clifford.

Earlier this year, the show introduced two lesbian characters during the episode, "The Big Red Tomato/Dogbo," when a friend of Emily brings her two moms to a dinner party.

For many Christian parents, these awkward and confusing gay moments on the big screen are difficult to explain to their children.

Evangelist Franklin Graham and other conservatives have called on parents to boycott Disney's "LGBT agenda."

"They're trying to push the LGBT agenda into the hearts and minds of your children—watch out! Disney has the right to make their cartoons, it's a free country. But as Christians, we also have the right not to support their company. I hope Christians everywhere will say no to Disney," he said in a Facebook post.