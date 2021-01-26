Prayers Urgently Needed: Christian Singer Carman Fighting for His Life in Hospital

An urgent prayer request was issued for Christian music artist Carman Licciardello, known to fans as Carman after he came down with pneumonia and started experiencing organ failure.

The announcement was shared in a Facebook post Monday, revealing that Carman underwent minor surgery last week but his condition took a turn for the worse.

"URGENT!!!! We need you to stop right now and pray! Carman had a minor surgery last week. Recovery was not going well and his temperature continued to rise. They discovered it was caused by internal bleeding and had to do another surgery last night to fix that. His temperature has gone down but now he has pneumonia and his kidneys and liver are not working fully. He needs a touch from the Lord right now!! Please pray for a complete healing for Carman."

The singer was diagnosed with incurable multiple myeloma cancer in 2013. He experienced several years of recovery. Then he reported last year that his cancer had returned but he wouldn't stop fighting.

Despite several unsuccessful treatments, Carman remains hopeful while calling on Christians to intercede for his healing.

Carman celebrated his 65th birthday last week in the hospital. He wrote on Facebook that doctors worked for hours to improve his condition after his blood pressure dropped dangerously low.

"Today I'm in the hospital, I was getting a hiatal hernia removed yesterday. But it turned into a near fatal scenario. For some reason, no one knows why, my blood pressure dropped to 66/43 and and kept falling. It's usually 135/89. I woke up from the anesthesia and saw 9 doctors and nurses standing around my bed buzzing about, deeply concerned. They worked for hours to get it going the other way."

He went on to say that his father and grandparents passed away when they were his age, which is a serious concern for him. He urged his fans to remain steadfast in prayer.

"My father died at my age and my grandparents. So that's been playing on my mind. But we've been here before and I need your help and prayers. I'm going to be here for a while so Please share this with your prayer warrior friends. Thank you once again for your faithfulness. I say it often from the stage, I don't have fans I have intercessors and I have no doubt you keep me alive."

Please continue to pray for Carman during his health crisis.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories