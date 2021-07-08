'We're Coming for Your Children': SF Gay Men's Chorus Threatens to Convert Kids LGBTQ in Revolting Video

A disgusting music video posted to social media last week did not receive the response its producers were hoping to get.

The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus posted an original music video to their YouTube channel titled "A Message From the Gay Community." Even though the song appears to be tongue-in-cheek, it boasts the LGBTQ community would "convert the children" of conservatives and they are "coming for them."

At the start of the video, one singer introduces the song this way.

"As we celebrate Pride and progress we've made over these past years, there's still work to be done. So to those of you out there who are still working against equal rights, we have a message for you."

The song's lyrics also directly taunt parents that they will not be able to stop their children from being affected by the LGBTQ agenda since it's constantly being pushed by major media outlets.

Examples of the song's verses include:

"You say we all lead lives you don't respect. But you're just frightened. You think that we'll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked. Funny, just this once, you're correct."

"We'll convert your children – happens bit by bit, quietly and subtly and you will barely notice it…"

"Just like you're worried, they'll change their group of friends, you won't approve of where they go at night. And you'll be disgusted when they start learning things online that you kept far from their sight…

Then the group sings about the number of LGBTQ people in the Gen Z generation.

"The world's getting kinder, Gen Z's gayer than Grindr…We're coming for them. We're coming for your children…The gay agenda is coming home. The gay agenda is here."

Then after these sick stanzas, the entire chorus joins in.

We're coming for them

We're coming for your children

We're coming for them

We're coming for them

We're coming for your children

For your children

The video drew immediate backlash from social media users, so much so that the group deleted the music video from its channel.

According to some reports, it only had a total of 13,266 views, received 63 likes and 3,100 dislikes, and had 1,170 comments, most of which were deleted.

However, the video was copied and has been reposted to social media channels warning parents of the true LGBTQ agenda.

According to a user named Luminox who reposted the video, the music video was "originally posted by the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus on July 1, 2021, but was then DELETED this afternoon, July 7th, 2021. The main chorus of the song is, 'WE'LL CONVERT YOUR CHILDREN...' to their 'gay agenda' (as they sing it) among other things."

"Is this a message of love? Unity? Tolerance? Acceptance? I don't believe it is and is perhaps a reason why it was taken down. In my view, the message seems to have a threatening quality about it, as if they're going to force their agenda upon you whether you agree with it or not, and as the song sings, 'convert your children'," the user added.

Other users agreed with the observation.

One user commented, "Wait I thought 'being gay isn't a choice'... so how exactly are you gonna corrupt children into doing something that 'isn't a choice'. Straight up psychopath."

Another used responded, "I get a strong psychotic vive from this message. I don't care, be gay be straight be free, but this message is saying our children are a target of a political movement. I'm glad it is that clear and in the open for all parents to see."

A concerned user also tweeted, the "LBGT is finally being honest about its agenda - as sung by the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus 'We're coming for your children." He also included the music video with the tweet.

The Daily Wire reported several pastors were also quick to respond, discussing the video on Twitter.

"But remember, everyone, it's the religious conservatives who spend their day plotting the next chapter of the culture war," wrote Southern Seminary professor and Ethics and Public Policy Fellow Andrew T. Walker.

One pastor even said this is a reason to homeschool your children.

"Reason #1,462,908 to homeschool and communicate a passionate, deep Christian worldview that explains how men are to be men, women to be women, and all are to be thankful for the gifts and roles God has given," said pastor and apologist Dr. James White.

As CBN News reported earlier this week, a new report has revealed LGBTQ producers are actively working behind the scenes in children's programming to push LGBTQ characters and storylines in animated cartoons to target young eyes and minds with their agenda. A total of 259 LGBTQ characters in children's videos have been counted so far.

The Insider reports transgender and nonbinary characters are increasingly being represented within animated kids' shows.