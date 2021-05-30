'Blue's Clues' Pride Parade Song Features Drag Queen Singing With Transgender, Non-Binary Animals

Nickelodeon's children's show "Blue's Clues & You" has released a video featuring a drag queen singing with gay, transgender, and non-binary animals during a parade for Pride Month.

To the tune of the children’s song, "The Ants Go Marching," drag queen Nina West urges the young audience to celebrate gay, lesbian, pansexual, transgender, non-binary, and bisexual parents.

Blue's Clues runs a segment of a drag queen hosting a pride parade for gay, transgender, and non-binary animal creatures. pic.twitter.com/GIgrXiW6MU — Anthony Leonardi (@TonyDLeonardi) May 29, 2021

During the sing-along, the animated drag queen is holding a microphone with the "black power" fist symbol on it.

"My pal Blue and I are welcoming Pride this year! Come sing with us!" West wrote on Instagram.

*** Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

CBN News previously reported that Nickelodeon has increased its efforts to indoctrinate young children with LGBTQ identities and issues.

In February, Blue's Clues & You aired an ABC song on YouTube recognizing the LGBTQ community.

As each letter of the alphabet was highlighted throughout the song, the beloved dog Blue bounced from page to page of a book teaching children what each one stands for.

A new '#BluesClues & You' ABCs song is getting attention for recognizing LGBTQ Pride.​ https://t.co/BPvtZipIwW — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 11, 2021

"P is full of Pride" Blue sings, while multiple flags representing the LGBTQ community are displayed including the transgender, pansexual, intersex, asexual, gender-fluid community, and more.

At the end of the song, Blue says "the alphabet helps me be me."

Last December, the children's TV network collaborated with transgender actor Michael D. Cohen to help young transgender or "nonbinary" people become actors with a "Trans Youth Acting Challenge."

And last summer, Nickelodeon tweeted a picture of Spongebob Squarepants celebrating Pride Month, leaving many wondering if the beloved character is supposed to be part of the LGBTQ community.

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month ⁣

(: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020

Comments about the song on social media were mixed, ranging from strong approval to sadness and outrage. Others said that such content about sexual orientation did not belong on a children's network.