Disney+ Removes Iconic Films Like 'Dumbo,' 'Peter Pan' From Kids Menu, Citing 'Racist' Content

Disney+ appears to be following suit with other companies that are removing classic elements of the culture, blocking movies from its kid's menu as part of its "commitment to diversity and inclusion."

Beloved films like "Dumbo," "Peter Pan," "Swiss Family Robinson," and "The Aristocrats" are no longer available to children under seven, the New York Post reports.

The streaming service reconfigured profiles for young children so that certain films are inaccessible because they're now deemed offensive, however parents can add them to theirs.

Disney+ added content warnings to the films last fall citing, "These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it, and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together."

In its Stories Matter webpage, the company justifies its actions.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, we are in the process of reviewing our library and adding advisories to content that includes negative depictions or mistreatment of people or cultures," the website reads.

Additionally, Disney+ included a brief description of what they believe is wrong with each film:

"Aristocrats" includes a cat portraying "a racist caricature of East Asian peoples with exaggerated stereotypical traits such as slanted eyes and buck teeth. He sings in poorly accented English voiced by a white actor and plays the piano with chopsticks."

"Dumbo" includes black crows paying "homage to racist minstrel shows, where white performers with blackened faces and tattered clothing imitated and ridiculed enslaved Africans on Southern plantations."

"Peter Pan" represents "Native people in a stereotypical manner that reflects neither the diversity of Native peoples nor their authentic cultural traditions."

"Swiss Family Robinson" shows "pirates who antagonize the Robinson family are portrayed as a stereotypical foreign menace. They speak in an indecipherable language, presenting a singular and racist representation of Asian and Middle Eastern peoples."

Other recent cases of cancel culture include Dr. Seuss Enterprises ceasing publication on six of its books because of racist imagery.

The organization said some of the author's books "portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong."

On a scholarly level, Amazon recently decided to remove a book by Dr. Ryan Anderson that critiques the transgender movement.

"Make no mistake," Anderson said, "both big government and big tech can undermine human dignity and liberty, human flourishing and the common good."

A recent study revealed that 84 percent of Americans feel cancel culture in the United States is a big problem.