Did Cancel Culture Focus on Sean Feucht's New Music? Distributor Admits Mistake, Releases Azuza Album

ABOVE: Christian artist Sean Feucht appeared on the Monday edition of CBN Newswatch to talk more about TuneCore blocking his album and the cancel culture agenda. Newswatch is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel.

Worship leader Sean Feucht thought he was the latest victim of cancel culture after his digital distributor blocked and banned his new album.

It's a concerning trend that has claimed several victims in the last week.

In an Instagram post published on Friday, Feucht said that his distributor, TuneCore, had blocked his new album from releasing. Later that day, he announced that the company had reconsidered and was moving forward with the release.

"I woke up this morning to an email that our digital distributor (@tunecore) that I have used for over 25 albums has a BLOCKED & BANNED the Azusa album," he wrote. "This has NEVER HAPPENED on any release before! There is no explanation given and the filed were correctly uploaded and tagged!"

Feucht told CBN News that he believes the cancel culture is "coming for the church. The Biden administration and this political era we're in is just emboldening these companies."

He explained that the email he received from TuneCore indicated that his album was "blocked" and there was no specific reason given as to why.

"They said there was an error after we released a lot of push back from people online that jumped onto their accounts and people that voiced their frustration and I think that's what we need to do in this era," Feucht added.

Ultimately, Feucht believes this season of cancel culture is only going to get worse and that we must challenge it.

"We have to stand up and raise our voices...we cannot be silenced by the mob."

When asked for a comment on this story, CBN News received the following emailed statement from TuneCore:

"TuneCore reviews well over a thousand releases per day. In this instance, the release in question was mistakenly flagged as a potential copyright issue. Once we were alerted TuneCore worked quickly to correct the mistake and it was corrected within 2 hours. The company has since elevated Sean's account to VIP status for extra visibility. TuneCore apologizes to Sean and his fans for any inconvenience this may have caused."

***Start Your Day with CBN News QuickStart!!! Go here to sign up for QuickStart and other CBN News emails to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***

Feucht has urged Christians to take a stand against censorship and discrimination by launching a petition.

Other recent cases of cancel culture include Amazon's decision to remove a book by Dr. Ryan Anderson that critiques the transgender movement.

Want to know what the transgender book Amazon doesn't want you to read actually says? Here's a good review @MatthewJFranck wrote of it in @PublicDiscourse https://t.co/LFPBX1G3gu — Ryan T. Anderson (@RyanTAnd) February 22, 2021

"Make no mistake," Anderson said, "both big government and big tech can undermine human dignity and liberty, human flourishing and the common good."

Amazon recently changed its content policy for books, saying it will not sell what it determines is hate speech.

Also this past week, a prominent Virginia school district announced that it is dropping Read Across America Day, which celebrates the beloved children's author Dr. Seuss.

For more than two decades, Dr. Seuss's March 2 birthday has been celebrated in schools across the country as a way to emphasize the important role that reading and writing have in our lives.

But Loudoun County Public Schools said Dr. Suess's books contain "racial undertones" that are unsuited for "culturally responsive" education.

A recent study revealed that 84 percent of Americans feel cancel culture in the United States is a big problem.

***As certain voices are censored and free speech platforms shut down, be sure to sign up for CBN News emails and the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving news from a Christian Perspective.***