Shocking Video Shows Anti-Trumper Tlaib Yelling and Disrupting a 2016 Rally, Hauled Out by Secret Service

President Donald Trump isn't backing down in his criticism of four Democrat congresswomen.

He tweeted on Sunday, calling them "weak and insecure", saying he doesn't believe they are even "capable of loving our country." The four women he's criticizing are Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

Here's his exact quote: "I don't believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation!"

And that's not all. Opponents of the four, far-left congresswomen – who are now referred to as "the squad" – have been highlighting some significant examples of their controversial actions.

A new video has surfaced showing Rep. Rashida Tlaib yelling, flailing, and disrupting a Trump rally in 2016 before she became a US congresswoman. The video shows her being escorted out of the event by the Secret Service. You can watch it below.

Crooked called us “Deplorables.” Tlaib calls us “Crazy.” In reality we just love our country, want every American—no matter their race, religion or socioeconomic status—to have a safe & prosperous life & expect our leaders to put America First. It’s simple pic.twitter.com/qUzyfE5z5o — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 21, 2019

And Rep. Omar remains under scrutiny for her numerous anti-Semitic comments in recent months and years.

Jewish philanthropist Adam Milstein has made it a chief mission to fight anti-Semitism, so he isn't letting Omar's past comments slide, tweeting this comic with some of Omar's past statements smearing Jewish people.

CBN News reported last week on Omar's latest attempt to push for BDS in Congress. More about that here.

Now several conservative sites are also pointing out something that Omar tweeted two weeks after the terrorist attack that killed a US ambassador and three other Americans in Benghazi on September 11, 2012. But there doesn't appear to be any evidence that Omar was referring to anything specific when she said, "Allahu Akbar :) #LifeisGood". The phrase "Allahu Akbar" can be translated as "Allah is the greatest."

That tweet is now drawing attention after Omar recently referred to the 9/11 terror attack on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon this way: "some people did something."

Rep. Dan Crenshaw had called her out, saying, "First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as 'some people who did something'. Unbelievable."

Meanwhile, on Saturday Omar claimed Trump "wants every black/brown person deported and Muslims banned." And other Democrats continued criticizing Trump as well, making the rounds on Sunday political programs. They are calling him racist for his original remarks against the four members of Congress and point to a rally last week in North Carolina where the crowd chanted "send her back" referring to Omar.