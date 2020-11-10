Attorney General Barr Authorizes DOJ to Investigate Any 'Substantial' Claims of Election Fraud

The US Department of Justice will now be getting involved with the ongoing legal battles - and investigations - into the presidential election.

US Attorney General William Barr has authorized the Justice Department to look into what he called "substantial" allegations of voter irregularities.

And some top Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are supporting President Trump's efforts to investigate voting issues.

“Our institutions are actually built for this,” McConnell said as he opened the Senate on Monday. “We have the system in place to consider concerns, and President Trump is 100 percent within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options.”

Some critics say there's no evidence of fraud, but the Trump team disagrees and says the process should play out. There would have to be enough evidence to show not only voter fraud or irregularities but also to prove there was enough fraud to change the outcome in a given state.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has declared, "This election is not over, far from it."

Even though Democrats and many in the media continue to dismiss the possibility of voter fraud in the 2020 election, one top Democratic operative told the New York Post this summer that voter fraud is real, especially with mail-in ballots, and he knows because he's played a big role in it in the past.

The Democratic insider, who asked to remain anonymous, said mismanagement of ballots is standard practice and he's been doing it for decades on a major scale.

"An election that is swayed by 500 votes, 1,000 votes - it can make a difference," he said. "It could be enough to flip states."

And he admitted to training teams of scammers, including at least 20 operatives in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania whom he helped to sharpen their skills.

The US attorney general also previously warned that mail-in voting is a recipe for fraud and that "people are playing with fire."

Barr said on CNN that these are legitimate concerns that have been verified in the past.

"A bipartisan commission chaired by Jimmy Carter and James Baker said back in 2009 that mail-in voting is fraught with the risk of fraud and coercion," he explained. "Since that time, there have been in newspapers, in networks, academic studies saying it is open to fraud and coercion. The only time that narrative changed was after this administration came in," he said, taking a jab at the media for being clearly biased against Trump.

Barr recently wrote to US attorneys, advising that an investigation into the election “may be conducted if there are clear and apparently-credible allegations of irregularities that, if true, could potentially impact the outcome of a federal election in an individual state.”

He does not point out any specific cases of voter fraud in the message but emphasizes the importance of examining the allegations.

"While it is imperative that credible allegations be addressed in a timely and effective manner, it is equally imperative that Department personnel exercise appropriate caution and maintain the Department's absolute commitment to fairness, neutrality, and non-partisanship," Barr wrote.

Biden's campaign attorney, Bob Bauer asserted that it's "deeply unfortunate that Attorney General Barr chose to issue a memorandum that will only fuel the 'specious, speculative, fanciful or far-fetched claims' he professes to guard against."

Additionally, the Justice Department's top election crimes prosecutor, Richard Pilger, resigned from that post on Monday in response to Barr's push to investigate claims of fraud.

States have until Dec. 8 to work out election discrepancies, recounts, and court disputes over the outcome. The Electoral College will meet on Dec. 14 to decide the official results.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden is going ahead with transition plans to take over as president.