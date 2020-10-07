'It Was a Blessing from God that I Got It': Trump Focuses on Positive Lessons from His COVID Infection

In a new video, President Trump is focusing on some of the positive impacts from getting infected with COVID-19, saying God is going to use his sickness to help others get better treatment.

Trump quickly received innovative treatments that helped to shorten his bout with the deadly disease, especially the antibody therapeutic created by Regeneron. Trump says he's working on fast-tracking that antibody medication to make it more widely available, calling it "a cure".

"I think this was a blessing from God that I got it," Trump said. "This was a blessing in disguise."

The president said he wants to make sure every American can get free antibody treatments like the ones he received. You can view his comments below in this video:

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Meanwhile, workers in hazmat suits were seen spraying disinfectant in the White House briefing room this week as staff have been told to stay home. The president has returned to the Oval Office but still has no public events scheduled.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted that President Trump says "he feels great" and that his doctors add that "he's been fever-free for more than 4 days, symptom-free for over 24 hours." Still, CDC guidelines state he should remain isolated at least 10 days from his first symptoms.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said, "His schedule right now is fluid - we're looking at his prognosis from the health standpoint."



So far, at least 24 people who have been near President Trump or the White House in recent days now have tested positive for COVID. Top Trump aide Stephen Miller tested positive and nearly all members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are the latest to be put in quarantine.



The commander-in-chief is eager to get back to work, even changing his tune on the next coronavirus relief package, calling on lawmakers to pass a more targeted stimulus bill after saying on Tuesday that he's done negotiating with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a broader relief package until after the election.



The White House outbreak raises questions about the second debate next week. Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Tuesday the debate should be called off if Trump is still infected but that he'll move forward with guidance from health experts.