PA Senate Asks Congress to Reject Their State's Electors, Citing 'Numerous Unlawful Violations'

Members of the Pennsylvania Senate are asking Congress to delay the certification of the electoral vote count based on the "inconsistent and questionable activities" during the 2020 elections.

In a letter addressed to Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, state lawmakers cited "numerous unlawful violations" by Gov. Tom Wolf, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, "and the rogue State Supreme Court."

The group said, "the balance of power was taken from the State Legislature" which is responsible for how elections are carried out in the state.

President Donald Trump tweeted the letter Tuesday evening declaring, "BIG NEWS IN PENNSYLVANIA!"

BIG NEWS IN PENNSYLVANIA! pic.twitter.com/7JqTWYUgOr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

A statement sent last Thursday from eight Pennsylvania Republican Congressmen contends that the state's certification process was erroneous and that the justice system failed to seek the truth.

"Until these unlawful practices are acknowledged and corrected, we cannot agree to support electors chosen based upon an inaccurate total vote count. The voters of Pennsylvania deserve integrity in the election process and equal protection under the law," the statement reads.

"This very unfortunate, volatile, and distressing situation is due to the lack of respect and regard for the law and the U.S. Constitution as well as the Pennsylvania State Constitution," the statement continues. "Additionally, the failure of Pennsylvania's justice system to seek the truth, rather than stay silent, allowed these irregular, unlawful actions to create a high level of mistrust in the process as well as a potentially flawed outcome."

CBN News has reported that Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who was the first senator to publicly announce that he will object to the results in Congress on January 6, referenced claims of voter fraud and called out the state of Pennsylvania for failing to adhere to its own election laws.

"I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws," Hawley said in a statement.

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Additionally, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and a group of GOP senators revealed last week that they would object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 6, until Congress approves a 10-day emergency audit of the election.

"Voter fraud has posed a persistent challenge in our elections, although its breadth and scope are disputed," the lawmakers declared in a statement. "By any measure, the allegations of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election exceed any in our lifetimes."

Congress will officially count the election results during a joint session on Jan. 6. If an objection is backed by a member from the House and the Senate, lawmakers can discuss the matter for up to two hours, then vote on whether to support the grievance.

