'This Fight is Critical to America's Future': Trump, House Republicans Discuss Overturning Electoral College

President Trump, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and 50 lawmakers participated in a conference call Saturday night to discuss their plan to override the electoral college results in Congress on Jan. 6.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) told Fox News that some members of Congress who took part in the call do not support the idea of contesting the results, which would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

"The momentum to fight against voter fraud and election theft is rapidly gaining," Brooks told the news outlet. "And as a consequence, the numbers that we had who were supportive yesterday are almost always supplemented by reinforcements today and the next day."

Brooks said he felt "confident there will be many, many more congressman" joining the effort in objecting to various states' electoral college results.

Our fight for honest & accurate elections gains momentum!@Jim_Jordan & I co-lead conference call w 50+ Congressmen who join & fight for America's Republic! Conf. call began 6PM ET. Now 715PM & continuing. President Trump & CoS Mark Meadows speaking. Morale is HIGH! FIGHT! — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 3, 2021

"In my judgment, the primary reason so many congressmen and senators are now coming forward to fight this fight is because so many American citizens have made it known that this fight is critical to America's future," Brooks said.

President Trump commended Republican lawmakers who announced their intentions of challenging the electoral college votes.

He has also indicated that he's disappointed that certain leaders have endorsed the Biden victory, naming them "weak and tired."

....being removed and brought home from foreign lands who do NOTHING for us. A disgraceful act of cowardice and total submission by weak people to Big Tech. Negotiate a better Bill, or get better leaders, NOW! Senate should not approve NDAA until fixed!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

A group of GOP senators, led by Ted Cruz, declared Saturday that they would object to the certification of Biden on Jan. 6, unless Congress approves a 10-day emergency audit of the election.

"These are matters worthy of the Congress and entrusted to us to defend. We do not take this action lightly. We are acting not to thwart the democratic process, but rather to protect it," lawmakers said. "And every one of us should act together to ensure that the election was lawfully conducted under the Constitution and to do everything we can to restore faith in our Democracy."

Additionally, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) announced on Dec. 30 that he would object to the certification of the presidential election results, in particular, Pennsylvania for its failure to follow its own state election laws.

"I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws," Hawley declared.

But some Republicans have publicly spoken out against challenging the electoral college results.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) rejected the argument by Cruz and Hawley - citing their efforts as an "egregious ploy."

"The egregious ploy to reject electors may enhance the political ambition of some, but dangerously threatens our democratic republic," Romney wrote in a statement.

And Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) condemned his GOP colleagues for their objection to the electoral college vote, WYCN-LD News reports.

“I will not be participating in a project to overturn the election,” Sasse wrote. He explained this is “why I have been urging my colleagues also to reject this dangerous ploy.”

Congress will officially count the election results during a joint session on Jan. 6. If an objection is backed by a member from the House and the Senate, lawmakers can discuss the matter for up to two hours, then vote on whether to support the grievance.

