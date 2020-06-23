Amazon Blocks Ads for Book Highlighting How Transgender Movement Damages Young Women

The world's largest online retailer Amazon is preventing a publisher from advertising a new book that exposes the dangers posed by the transgender movement that's been sweeping the nation.

Abigail Shrier wrote the book "Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters" to highlight how the transgender movement is hurting women by trying to normalize the idea of girls and young women having life-changing surgeries.

Amazon just blocked my publisher from advertising my book, IRREVERSIBLE DAMAGE. Apparently, you're allowed to promote gender ideology; you're just not allowed to question it.https://t.co/29MxHi07Ln — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) June 21, 2020

Amazon reportedly told Shrier's publisher, Regnery Publishing, that the book "may not be appropriate for all audiences. This campaign will not be allowed to be advertised."

Regnery said in a recent statement on Twitter, "The cancel culture has made it clear that it despises diversity of opinion, and it will not tolerate science, data, facts, or anything that contradicts the approved narrative."

Our full statement: The cancel culture has made it clear that it despises diversity of opinion, and it will not tolerate science, data, facts, or anything that contradicts the approved narrative. If you’re not on board, you’ll have your head handed to you. 1/3 https://t.co/1EiH8EzE19 — Regnery Publishing (@Regnery) June 21, 2020

But if you’re a college fball coach who wears a conservative tshirt, an editor at the @nytimes who runs an opinion piece by a Rep senator, or a respected journalist who writes for @WSJ investigating a serious social issue affecting young women in America, you will be silenced 3/3 — Regnery Publishing (@Regnery) June 21, 2020

The publisher points out that other resources, products, and books that promote this same issue are sponsored on the website.

Shrier's book dives into the dark side of gender dysphoria and how unsuspecting parents can respond.

The author previously told CBN News that she does hear from parents on this serious issue of young females who suddenly want a new gender identity, but that some don't acknowledge it enough.

"I do hear from parents, but to be honest, I don't hear from enough to some extent," she said. "I don't think Democrats particularly are awake to the issue."

In many ways, the movement appears unstoppable, with support from schools, the media, doctors, therapists, and their professional organizations.

Regnery added that "Amazon is one of our most important ad platforms. It would be a significant hit to our promotional efforts to lose this opportunity."