'One Nation Under God, and Jesus Is Lord': Online Prayer Event '11-11Jesus' to Intercede for America

People across America are uniting on Nov. 11 to worship and pray together so the Spirit of God can lead souls to salvation, rededication, and baptism.

The virtual event, "11-11Jesus" was created in collaboration with members of a prayer and fasting initiative called "Awaken Tennessee" which began several years ago in an effort to unify the church and shepherd people to the love Jesus Christ.

Barbi Franklin with Worship City and Love Sings Ministries helped organize 11-11Jesus. She told CBN News that the nationwide event is a "United Clarion Call to hit the city streets, parks, mountain tops and borders of our nation with worship, prayer, repentance, and declarations that we are One Nation Under God and Jesus is Lord."

The event will take place on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in four time zones so people throughout the nation can worship, pray, and read scripture together by using their electronic device.

Those participating in 11-11Jesus should arrive at the location they want to use by 10:30 a.m. and log onto the event on Facebook or YouTube to take part.

Franklin added that 11-11Jesus is a "new initiative that will take place on the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower's arrival to America."

CBN News has previously reported on prayer events launched by Awaken Tennessee where thousands of churches from various denominations partnered for 30 days of prayer and fasting.

Earlier this year, church pastors reported that their services were exploding with revival services as the Holy Spirit moved with power.

The worship gatherings have touched believers and non-believers, leading many to the altar and toward repentance and restoration. God has especially moved in the hearts of teenagers and young adults.

Pastor John Butler of the East Rogersville Baptist Church in Rogersville said, "There are exponential results as you bring multiplied groups together to pray."

In the wake of violent riots this summer, members of Awaken Tennessee had a vision to bring America together by singing one of the greatest songs of all time. Their team went to bars that had been looted and shut down in downtown Nashville to sing "Amazing Grace."

Franklin explained there is a powerful message behind the song which made it far more significant to sing.

"The writer was a slave ship captain and he got saved and over a period of years, God changed his heart," she said. "He wrote this song and then became an abolitionist and a priest. During the Second Great Awakening, blacks, whites, Asians - whoever was there, was singing this together. It's been used in reconciliation for years. No one can reconcile relationship better than Jesus."

To learn more about 11-11Jesus and Awaken Tennessee, click here.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories